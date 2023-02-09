The No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team is quietly on a hot streak.

After dropping back-to-back games to top-10 opponents, the Wolverines have rattled off three straight wins — including blowouts against Minnesota and Illinois, and most recently a decisive road victory against in-state rival Michigan State.

Much of that came thanks to pivotal performances from Michigan’s bench.

Despite the absence of sophomore guard Laila Phelia due to injury, the Wolverines have played some of their best basketball of the season in the past three games — all while leaning on young players to play increased roles off the bench. Freshman forwards Chyra Evans and Alyssa Crockett along with sophomore guard Ari Wiggins have each played meaningful minutes in recent contests, providing valuable depth to Michigan’s lineup.

A lot of this centers on Wolverines’ coach Kim Barnes Arico, who preaches a “next man up philosophy.”

“(Barnes Arico) has really been harping on that with the four of us,” Wiggins told The Daily. “I think the four of us have all been ready to have our number called.”

The fourth player Wiggins referenced was sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs, who has replaced Phelia in the Wolverines’ starting lineup in each of the past two games. With sophomore guard Greta Kampschroeder also unavailable for the game against Michigan State, the burden on the rest of the Michigan bench increased.

And in the face of that challenge, a number of players stepped up.

Among them was Crockett, who saw her first meaningful game action since December while playing 11 minutes. Despite posting a meager statline, she held her own for the majority of a second quarter that could easily have put the game out of reach:

The Wolverines started the quarter down 21-15 and shooting 35% from the field. Her contributions — including an assist on a senior guard Maddie Nolan 3-pointer — helped keep their deficit within single digits and set up a third-quarter comeback that ultimately decided the game.

“I think just always being ready when your number’s called,” Crockett said. “You never know when that might be and coming off these past few games and Laila‘s been out and then Greta came out. So I knew that I had to step up and bring something else to the table, whether that was intensity or communication on defense. Just something else that was going to help the team be successful.”

Evans also played a crucial role in that success, making the most noise off the bench thus far.

Before suffering an injury in January Evans looked to be a key piece in Michigan’s rotation. She played ten-plus minutes in five-straight games in December, often as the first player off the bench. Playing such a meaningful role as a freshman proved to be a quick adjustment for Evans, who played professionally in Australia prior to enrolling at Michigan.

“I think Chyra brings a lot of intelligence to the game,” Hobbs said. “I mean, every decision she makes is well thought out, but it’s a quick decision. And I think she’s always making the right decision, whether it’s her passing or her defense.”

Against Michigan State, that impact came primarily on the defensive side of the ball. In 16 minutes Evans grabbed four defensive rebounds and helped the Wolverines out-rebound the Spartans 48 to 37.

And finally, there’s Wiggins.

After logging minimal minutes in early contests this year, she has cemented herself in the Wolverines’ rotation as a serviceable backup point guard — relying mainly on quickness and defensive prowess. Against Michigan State, she played a career-high 21 minutes. Her most important impact didn’t show up directly in the statsheet: Wiggins alleviated senior wing Leigha Brown of some of her point guard responsibilities, and provided a change-of-pace to the Wolverines lineup.

The list of Wolverines contributing in recent wins goes beyond Wiggins, Evans and Crockett. Junior wing Elise Stuck, freshman forward Kate Clarke and Kampschroeder have each seen more time in the absence of Phelia. But the impact of the other three in particular stands out.

Without their heightened contributions, Michigan would be much more shorthanded, and potentially in a different spot in Big Ten standings.

Instead, though, they’re on a hot streak.