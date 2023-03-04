MINNEAPOLIS — Cotie McMahon broke into a massive grin as she headed toward her bench.

With two minutes left in the third quarter, the Ohio State forward had just forced the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team to call a timeout. Because in the span of just 21 seconds, McMahon scored five unanswered points to give the 14th-ranked Buckeyes a seven-point advantage.

After the timeout, Michigan was able to claw back into the game. But no matter how close the Wolverines got, McMahon made sure that Ohio State was the team that would emerge with the 81-79 victory.

“We’ve been able to get (McMahon) in foul trouble the last two times we played them, and we didn’t get those fouls to go our way, which allowed her to get hot,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said postgame. “… If you don’t get that foul called, if you don’t get that charge called, she’s pretty difficult to stop. Credit to her, she had a great game.”

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year recorded a 28-point, 12-rebound double-double — setting game highs in both categories. But more importantly, she came up clutch for the Buckeyes time after time.

With the Wolverines up by one point and 3:37 left in the fourth quarter, Michigan had a chance to extend its lead and seize momentum.

McMahon refused to allow it.

Fifth-year wing Leigha Brown attempted to swing the ball, and McMahon read the play perfectly. She jumped the passing lane and drove the ball all the way down the court for a transition layup. The play gave Ohio State a lead it never relinquished, despite the Wolverines tying the game one more time.

The sequence included McMahon’s only steal of the game, but it was lethal. Along with two blocks, McMahon’s two-way impact devastated the Wolverines.

“Offense wasn’t my main focus,” McMahon said. “It was defense. I feel like you take care of the defensive end and your offense will take care of itself, and it did.”

Saying McMahon’s offense simply took care of itself is an understatement. She shot over 50% from the field and the 3-point line, and 6-for-7 from the charity stripe. And it didn’t take her long to start making that impact.

McMahon scored 11 points in the first 10 minutes of play, quickly surpassing the seven points she scored when the two teams last met, and almost matching the 12 total she scored in the first meeting between the two teams. After getting in foul trouble in both of those contests, McMahon was able to stay on the floor Friday. And that helped her wreak that game-defining havoc.

“I think (McMahon is) a really strong driver,” senior guard Maddie Nolan said. “We talked about pregame trying to not let her get that spin move that she really likes, and I don’t think we did a very good job of closing that. So that was huge. She came up big, especially for them in the last couple minutes.”

But McMahon’s clutch steals and buckets weren’t all she did. Michigan had the ball down two points with 23.7 to go, and McMahon made two massive defensive plays.

First, she swatted a shot from junior forward Elise Stuck out of bounds with 10 seconds to go. Then, she placed the final nail in the coffin. After the Wolverines finally got a shot off in the final seconds, the ball bounced off the glass and Michigan had enough time for a putback — if it got the rebound.

But once again, McMahon made sure that wouldn’t happen. She perfectly executed a box-out to secure the defensive rebound and seal the win for the Buckeyes.

And with that rebound, Cotie McMahon sealed the Wolverines’ fate in the Big Ten Tournament too.