Eleven of the 13 Michigan women’s basketball players checked into the game in the first quarter against Eastern Michigan, but sophomore forward Chyra Evans was not one of them. As the Wolverines jumped out to a 24-12 lead early, Evans cheered her teammates on from the side before getting a shot at the Eagles herself. Despite having to wait for her chance, Evans’ impact quickly became clear.

Eventually subbing in at the 7:37 mark of the second quarter, Evans got to work on the offensive end to continue pulling away from Eastern Michigan. Sparking a 12-2 run to close the first half, she showed a glimpse of how she can affect the game with the ball in her hands. She finished tied for most points in the game at 15, showcasing her scoring prowess from the bench.

After splitting a pair of free throws at the line to get herself in the scoring column, Evans found herself responsible for six of the Wolverines’ final 9 points that half. A smooth jumper from the top of the key was her first field goal of the game, and then an offensive rebound-turned-assist to junior guard Laila Phelia put Michigan in the driver’s seat. Then to end the half and put the Wolverines up by 22, Evans knocked down another mid-range jumper to get herself to five points in the second quarter.

“They played a zone the whole game,” Evans said. “(In) the high post area, it was more of an inside-outside focused game.”

Being able to score from the high post off of her teammates’ attacks to the rim proved fruitful for Evans in a short burst to end the half, but she was nowhere near her teammate Phelia, who had already amassed 15 points in 17 minutes of action.

Again not seeing much time in the opening period of the second half, Evans played just two minutes in the third quarter, but made her only shot attempt. Continually adding to the offensive, Evans was not worried about her total but just doing whatever Michigan needed of her.

“To be honest, I wasn’t really even focused on the points,” Evans said. “I was sort of just focused on playing, getting the best shot for the team.”

After another quarter of mostly watching, Evans finally got a chance to truly make her presence known in the final period, and she did just that.

Going 4-for-4 from the field in the final quarter, Evans more than doubled her points total and evened herself with Phelia for a game-high 15 points — something that looked completely out of question after the first half.

“Chyra, she’s a scorer, she’s a high IQ player,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “That middle of the zone was wide open for her, and her teammates did a great job of finding her.”

Evans found her spots again in high-low actions against the Eagles’ zone, spreading out the defenders and attacking the open space at the top of the key and on the block to earn herself a career-high in the scoring column in just 15 minutes of play.

In just half the amount of minutes that Phelia ended up playing, through efficient and selective shot choices, Evans had tied herself as the Wolverines’ leading scorer. Coming as one of the last off the bench against Eastern Michigan, she wasn’t expected to be the hero, but her tenacity and ability to find the open space led to a career day for Evans.