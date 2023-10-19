Entering her senior season for the Michigan women’s basketball team, forward Cameron Williams is in a prime position to step up as the lone candidate in the post. And as one of just two returning starters for the Wolverines, she will be relied on for both her veteran presence and leadership as she looks to be the majority of Michigan’s under-the-basket playmaking.

The past three seasons, the Wolverines had no shortage of production down low. Former forwards Naz Hillmon and Emily Kiser dominated the position during that time. Both earned All-Big Ten first team honors, with Hillmon winning Big Ten Player of the Year and All-American accolades.

But with the spotlight now placed on her, Williams is ready to use what she learned from playing behind Michigan’s two former stars to shine on her own.

“Playing with players like Naz and Emily, to be able to pick their brains from a very young age, has been super helpful,” Williams said at Big Ten Media Days. “They were always trying to help me so that when the day did come when they were gone, and I had to fill that role, that I would be prepared for it. And now, I’m fully confident that I can, and I know my teammates have full trust in me as well.”

The day has come for Williams to fill that void and she will get the chance to use the information she’s collected in those first three seasons. The Wolverines plan to rely on her down low as the primary option — and the expectations are sky high.

“We could use her to average a double-double,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “She’s a returning starter. She has experience. She’s been in our program now for four years. We need her to be that go to post player.

“We need Cameron Williams to really own that role.”

Williams started every game last season for Michigan, averaging 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game. She also showed increased production through each of first three years, increasing in minutes, points and rebounds per game each year — improving from her 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 4.1 minutes during her first season.

Despite the incremental improvements, Williams only recorded one double-double on Dec. 31, 2022 against Ohio State last year, putting up 18 points and 10 rebounds — a career high in both. Even separating the two stats, this is her only game with double-digit rebounds, and she has just five career games with double-digit points, four of which came from last year.

With the role open for the taking after Hillmon and Kiser matriculated through the program, though, Williams needs to prove that her double-double against the Buckeyes can become a commonplace — because it’s now up to her.

While Williams’ production through her junior year doesn’t match the expectations Barnes Arico set for her this season, that production came playing behind Hillmon and Kiser. During this offseason, Williams embraced the opportunity to own the role as Michigan’s paint producer and prepared for the tall task Barnes Arico gave her.

“I’ve been working a lot on my game throughout the summer on both defense and offense … and even watching film with my position coach,” Williams said. “I’ve been watching a ton of (film) on former players, on practices, just really trying to hone in on my defense and my rebounding so when the game comes, I can get that double-double from rebounding and the points and finishes around the rim.”

Although Williams’ future production on the court remains to be seen, the expectations and preparation are on track. With her experience and leadership, only time will tell if she can excel in the role of full time starting center and bring a similar presence at the rim as her predecessors.

And as the only option on the roster, the Wolverines need Williams to shine in her role.