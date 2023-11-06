Cameron Williams’ life growing up was just a little bit different than most people’s. Moving from city to city with her father Aaron, a former NBA player in the middle of a 15-year professional career, she was fully engulfed in basketball culture from the first moments she can remember.

While she was young and doesn’t even remember every city she lived in as her father moved from New Jersey to Toronto to New Orleans and finally to Los Angeles, the one thing that was imprinted on her was basketball.

“I really just fell in love with the game,” Cameron told The Michigan Daily. “I’ve tried other sports out, and it just didn’t compare to basketball and the culture and what I felt within basketball. And I think my dad had a lot to do with that too, just because I grew up watching him play, I grew up in that environment.”

Growing up and watching her dad play not only influenced Cameron’s love for basketball, but it also brought that passion to her siblings. Her sister Danyelle and brother AJ also fell in love with the sport as they grew up, and played it incessantly with Cameron.

Family outings to the gym to play ‘21’ against each other brought a level of competitiveness that most families don’t have. Aaron played with his kids, but he didn’t let them have anything they didn’t earn, and so all three siblings had to learn to earn it from an early age.

“It would be super competitive with my dad, obviously he wasn’t going to take it easy on us,” Cameron said. “That’s part of the reason I have a competitive mindset today, and I think that kind of groomed me for this.”

With her love of basketball and competitive edge set from an early age, Cameron put all she had into the sport as soon as she could. Following the conclusion of her dad’s NBA career, the family settled in Chicago, and Cameron started playing AAU basketball as well as for her school team. She was always one of the taller girls on the court, and found her niche in the post early just as her dad had.

Quickly, things became serious. Starting in the sixth grade, she joined the Mac Irvin Lady Fire AAU program and began to travel to tournaments around the country. Facing competition that was tougher than just an average school team meant that Cameron was playing other girls with the same level of passion for the game as her.

While intimidated at first, her skill showed through eventually, and she proved to herself that she was good enough to compete with anyone.

“I think that really helped develop her confidence playing against other really good girls in AAU,” Aaron told The Daily. “She was like, ‘Wait, I can really do this. These girls are really good but I’m just as good if not better than they are.’ ”

Learning competitiveness from her family and realizing that she could play with the best players nationwide showed Cameron that she could have a special career. Not just her family and coaches saw the gifts she had, but very early she caught national recognition, earning her first Division I offer when she was in just eighth grade.

***

“Just dunk it, Cam! Just dunk it!”

Cameron heard her coach yell from the sideline. Now just a sophomore in high school, she had already missed a couple of after-practice dunk attempts. But with the shouts from her coach propelling her and her teammates all watching, Williams got up and threw down her first ever dunk.

Cameron had already established herself as a premier high school basketball player at this point, but slamming one down was a moment of clarity — even for some of the people closest to her.

“The first time I knew she was special was the first time she dunked a basketball,” AAU coach Mac Irvin told The Daily with a laugh. “When I saw that I was like, ‘Oh yeah, she’s gonna be special.’ ”

After years of coaching her in AAU, it took that moment for Irvin to truly come to the realization that Cameron had exceptional talent. While Irvin knew it for sure then, others also took keen interest in Cameron’s basketball ability at the time — most notably Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico. Around that same time, Cameron developed a keen interest in Michigan.

“That family atmosphere was probably the biggest thing for me,” Cameron said.

Growing up with a supportive and athletic family, Cameron knew that she had to come as close to replicating that as possible in college. Feeling the love from the Wolverines’ coaching staff and players, as well as growing up in a family that loved Michigan, that aspect of her decision was easy. But there was something else in the way — the Wolverines were already set at her position.

Behind current WNBA player Naz Hillmon and professional player Emily Kiser, Cameron found herself deep in the depth chart.

“There’s not many girls who can come in behind and have the opportunity to learn from two really great post players,” Aaron said. “Just the stuff you learn from Naz Hillmon at practice every day … and Emily who was a consummate professional … I think that helped Cameron.”

Growing up, Cameron was thrust into basketball culture through her dad’s career, seeing what it was like before ever putting on a uniform. And now as she entered college, she was signing up for a similar experience — sacrificing guaranteed minutes to experience the way in which two established and honored bigs achieved their success.

Both juniors at the time, forwards Hillmon and Kiser were experienced and stronger, leaving little room for Cameron to see immediate playing time. So after making her decision to come to Ann Arbor, for truly the first time in her career, Cameron was set to play second fiddle to an already formidable frontcourt.

***

After signing to Michigan and getting on campus, the challenge for Cameron to become the protege to her older peers began.

With Hillmon, arguably the Wolverines’ greatest player of all time with an utterly dominant post presence, Cameron took away from her much more than just talent — she witnessed what it took to be a leader.

“(Hillmon) is an amazing player, but for me it was the person that she was,” Cameron said. “When you have tough moments, she always had something positive to say. She was always doing it in a manner that showed that she really cared about you.”

For a player like Cameron, someone naturally gifted who has worked to obtain valuable skills on the court, learning intangible skills can be more important than anything a teammate can teach of the game itself. While only appearing in 12 games her freshman year, she took the entire season to soak up Hillmon’s leadership skills.

Again as a sophomore with Hillmon and Kiser above her, Cameron appeared in each game but still averaged just 6.7 minutes. But she continued to grow under them, readying for a much larger role.

Entering her junior year, with Hillmon moving on to the WNBA, Cameron finally was back in a spot she was familiar with her whole life — starting. Earning the starting nod in all 33 games in a shared frontcourt with Kiser, she had earned a bigger spot on the team. Cameron’s role still left more to be desired as she earned significantly less minutes per game than the other four starters.

But she was growing.

Even in a position she hadn’t necessarily wanted, her grounding in basketball from a young age kept her going. Having proved herself at the gym with her family, on the AAU circuit and as a top-tier high school basketball player, Cameron was not going to stop getting better and proving herself at another level of the game.

In games like last December at Ohio State, when Cameron had season highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds in 37 minutes of action, she proved that she was ready and able to perform at a high level when called upon. But still sharing the frontcourt with Kiser, she rarely was needed to produce at that level.

“It’s just a motivator for me that I can do that every game if I really want to, if I’m in the position to be there,” Cameron said of her strongest performances. “When I’m given the opportunity, just to capitalize on it. Because if I can do that for the team numerous times, it will also help our team significantly down the road.

Learning from and sharing the court with Hillmon and Kiser brought Cameron a new challenge that she hadn’t truly faced growing up. Having to learn behind more experienced players taught her leadership skills and forced her to trust the process. But now, in 2023, the frontcourt is Cameron’s for the taking.

***

Entering her senior season, a challenge was bestowed upon Cameron by Barnes Arico at Big Ten Basketball media days: to average a double-double.

Something that she has only done once in her career, in that game against Ohio State, is now the expectation for Cameron. No longer the highly-touted freshman learning behind Hillmon and Kiser, no longer the starter who rarely finishes games with the other four — she is Michigan’s number one option in the post, and is expected to play like it too.

“Something that we’ve really established in the past few years is having dominant post players,” Barnes Arico said. “And we really need Cameron to have that mindset going forward.”

After three years of little expectations, the lights are now on and shining bright, but Cameron is used to them. From learning under her dad, fighting in the gym with her siblings, being one of the best players in her area, to dominating nationwide AAU competition, she is used to having high expectations — even though following up Hillmon and Kiser is undoubtedly going to be her biggest challenge yet.

She has learned from some of the best: Hillmon, Kiser, and her own father, but the continued legacy of dominant post play for Michigan is entirely in Cameron William’s hands now.

All of the people who have molded her into the player she is now are gone. She is on her own journey, and the opportunity is all hers. She has proven at every level before this that she is up to the challenge, and now all she can do is leave it all on the court in her senior season, and maybe, she’ll prove herself once again.