Fitting into your role on a basketball team is not always easy. It’s especially hard when the expectations and results vary drastically throughout the season, even game-by-game. And for senior forward Cameron Williams and graduate forward Taylor Williams, their roles with the Michigan women’s basketball team have been anything but consistent this season.

With the variability of their roles and minutes always at question for almost every game, Taylor and Cameron have faced the challenge of navigating the mental and physical aspects of being ready to contribute whenever they are called upon. In Saturday’s blowout win against Wisconsin, they showed they were prepared.

“You just gotta stay the course no matter what is handed to you,” Cameron said. “We always have a next man up mentality, so just be ready whenever your number is called.”

Cameron, who started every game last season, began the year as a starter and looked to be a lock to hold down her spot. But 10 games into this season she found herself relegated to the bench, in a role she was very unfamiliar with.

Taylor, too, found herself starting some games earlier this season, but the real variability in her role is the time spent on the court. She has seen as much as 28 minutes, like she did against South Dakota, or as low as 6 like she did against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Although Cameron regained her starting role — with Elissa Brett sidelined with a leg injury — it was Taylor who struck the Badgers first. She was a key piece in getting the Michigan offense rolling in the second quarter, driving an important run. She found herself easy layups and jumpers by clogging the passing lanes and getting out in transition, as well as with second chance opportunities. Her quick spark landed her as the team’s leading scorer at the half and put the Wolverines up by double digits.

“Spark plug. I mean she is a spark,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “She can affect the game with her length, with her athleticism, with her defense. She got a steal and went one-on-one coast to coast.”

After a slower first half, Cameron followed Taylor’s lead into the second, becoming more aggressive in her post touches and hounding the offensive boards en route to an eight-point, five-rebound third quarter.

Cameron’s big third quarter continued to propel the Wolverines into the driver’s seat against Wisconsin, but it also came at a big point in her season. After losing her starting job at Illinois, her minutes have waned, bottoming out with just two minutes played against Ohio State just three games ago. There have been points where it looks like she isn’t key to the game plan anymore, she has struggled at times to find her touch around the basket, but on Saturday, those moments were forgotten.

“She’s just an amazing example,” Barnes Arico said. “Because she came out of the starting lineup after starting for two years and didn’t pout, didn’t cry … so that’s like a coach’s dream.”

Capping off her performance in the fourth quarter, Cameron secured a 16-point double-double, just her second double-double of the season. While her shooting wasn’t perfect at 6-for-15, she cleaned up her own misses often, snatching eight offensive rebounds.

On Saturday, Cameron and Taylor delivered a prime example of staying ready whenever your name is called upon. Because when injuries popped up and they were once again heavily relied upon to get Michigan a win, they demonstrated their ability to get to work and blowout the Badgers.