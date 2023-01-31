Eight minutes into the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team’s game against Minnesota on Sunday, up by just three points, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown made an effortless and-1 layup.

On the surface, there was nothing especially remarkable about the play itself. She drove off of a screen from graduate forward Emily Kiser and finished through contact with her left hand, prompting an early whistle before the ball banked into the basket. It was a play that Brown has made numerous times this season.

Even to Brown, normally a fiery on-court presence, the play was apparently insignificant — her only celebration a brief pause under the basket, glancing left and right in an effort to emphasize the routine nature of the impressive move.

But with the subsequent free-throw, the fifth-year wing, turned makeshift point guard, scored her 1,000th career point as a Wolverine. Brown became the 30th Wolverine in history to reach the mark, passing guards Nicole Munger and Kate Thompson to move into 28th all-time in points scored for Michigan — despite spending the first two years of her collegiate career at Nebraska.

There was no stoppage or acknowledgement of her accolade during the game. Brown made her free-throw, then play continued as if nothing had happened.

“That was awesome,” Brown said after the game. “Actually I didn’t even know coming in that I was close or anything. So after the game there were a couple of people saying ‘Congrats,’ and I was like ‘On what?’ ”

One of those quickest to praise Brown was Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico, who gushed over her after the win.

“Congratulations to Leigha (Brown),” Barnes Arico told WTKA postgame. “Really impressive. Her ability to do that in her time here, through COVID, through some injuries. She’s just a tremendous player, and (I’m) just happy for her.”

Not only did Brown join elite company despite those adverse circumstances, but she did it faster than all but three others on the list. It took her just 63 games to accomplish that feat — Thompson and guard Peg Harte being the only two to break 1,000 quicker.

With her 20 points against the Gophers, Brown has accumulated 1,015 points in her career with the Wolverines. But her collegiate total is 1,737, which would put her in fifth place on Michigan’s all-time scoring list. Her first 722 career points came during her two seasons with the Cornhuskers, where she played in 60 games over two seasons. After her second season in Nebraska — during which she came off the bench every game and earned sixth man of the year honors in the Big Ten — Brown transferred to Michigan.

Since then, she’s found even more success.

In each of her three seasons with the Wolverines, Brown has averaged over double digit points, proving herself as an important and consistent contributor. Last year, Brown’s offensive prowess was prominent as Michigan’s second-leading scorer behind All-American forward Naz Hillmon.

But this season, Brown had a new challenge; being asked to continue being a leading scoring threat and also orchestrating the offense as a starting point guard. So far, she’s been strong on both counts.

Brown is averaging 16.8 points and 5.6 assists per game, all while running a Wolverines’ offense that averages 76.6 points per game in one of the toughest conferences in the country. Her strong offensive play has been a major reason behind Michigan’s success, and will be a deciding factor in its quest to make another deep tournament run.

But March wasn’t necessarily at the front of Brown’s mind. Instead, it was gratitude.

“I had a nice little cookie cake,” Brown said. “We were able to celebrate and share that with everyone. It was really special to be able to accomplish that with this team that we have.”

Brown’s career at Michigan has been special — and Sunday’s accomplishment serves as the latest reflection of her success.