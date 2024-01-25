With six minutes left in the third quarter, all hope looked lost for the Michigan women’s basketball team.

Junior guard Laila Phelia was helped off the court after landing on her ankle and the Wolverines trailed Maryland by 13 points. The air seemed to have been pulled out of Crisler Center as Michigan huddled without its best player in a pivotal moment of the season, looking straight into the eyes of its seventh loss and a .500 Big Ten record.

As the Wolverines exited the huddle and Phelia watched on from the trainer’s table, there was a shift. A rejuvenated energy overtook Michigan and a new game ensued — one dominated by graduate guard Elissa Brett and junior guard Jordan Hobbs.

“Laila’s our go to player,” Hobbs said. “It was tough to see her go down … I think we just really rallied for each other.”

Just six seconds after the timeout ended, the arena exploded to the tune of a Brett corner 3-pointer, her first points of a nine-point third quarter — signaling a key shift in momentum.

In the ensuing possession Brett showed that her impact wasn’t confined to one end, displaying her unselfishness on defense. She drew one of her five total charges — this one on guard Shyanne Sellers — and followed it with a driving runner. Phelia was out of the picture, but Brett filled the void for Michigan.

“Brett is a maniac,” Hobbs said. “ … If she’s in foul trouble she’ll still put her body on the line. I can’t be grateful enough for that, and the whole team can’t be because it’s a game changer.”

Amid Brett’s energetic awakening via drawing fouls, Hobbs did quite the opposite. She picked up her fourth foul with 12 minutes to go in regulation, sentencing her to the bench. The Wolverines were threatening a comeback and Phelia eventually subbed back in despite her injury, but it still wasn’t her leading the charge.

Hobbs herself subbed back in with just under six mintues remaining in the fourth quarter, nursing four fouls and a seven-point deficit. One mistake and her game was over, relinquished to the bench until the final buzzer rang. But the thought of any mistake was absent from her mind.

Instead, she was in attack mode.

First Hobbs swung to sophomore forward Chyra Evans for a three with two minutes to go, the Terrapins’ lead now just six points. Coming down on defense, Hobbs’ defensive tenacity under foul trouble never waned, as she fought through a dribble handoff on the right wing, taking an elbow to the face for an eventual intentional foul call against Maryland. Two free-throw makes from the returned Phelia and the ball provided a chance to cut the game to just one point — and Hobbs stepped up once more.

“She made the big three,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “That rainbow one that had to go over everyone.”

And just like that, the Wolverines were within one point with two minutes to go. Momentum had completely turned. Their job wasn’t finished, however, they had to close out regulation on their terms.

With a minute left Hobbs risked fouling out again as she stepped in for another charge, followed 30 seconds later by Brett also putting her body on the line to draw a charge. These defensive plays characterized the night for the duo, an unselfish performance under pressure.

With the momentum swung in Michigan’s favor from Brett’s third-quarter push and Hobbs’ heroics in the closing minutes of regulation, it was fitting that the overtime period closed with two big plays from them. Hobbs equalized a late Terrapin 3-pointer and Brett took her final charge of the night to the applause of a crowd recognizing her efforts. The game was won through their big plays: Brett stepping up for the injured Phelia, and Hobbs’ clutch plays, eternally one foul away from disqualification.

While it wasn’t a perfect night for the Wolverines in nearly any aspect, Brett and Hobbs’ tenacity in critical moments pulled Michigan back into the win column in a pivotal overtime victory.