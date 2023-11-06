The idea that their conference is better than ever has rung around the ears of Big Ten teams for multiple years now. But after a season in which seven Big Ten teams made the NCAA Tournament and now five teams are ranked in the preseason AP top-25, that idea has never been more timely. Agreeing with that assertion is Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico, who is excited for the opportunity to play in such a strong conference.

“Every year I feel like I get up here and say the same thing — that the league is stronger than it’s ever been,” Barnes Arico said at Michigan Media Days on Oct. 23. “But actually, the league is stronger than it’s ever been, from top to bottom,”

The way the Big Ten will unfold will remain to be seen as the clear frontrunners — Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana — lead the charge in the preseason top-10. But the rest of the conference is eager to catch the leaders as the strong conference prepares for the season.

Now, The Michigan Daily breaks down the top teams in the conference that “is stronger than it’s even been:”

No. 3 Iowa

Player to watch: guard Caitlin Clark

Last year, Iowa was the NCAA Tournament runner-up and is looking to make an even bigger statement in the 2023-24 season. The Hawkeyes won the Big Ten Tournament and came up one game short of the Big Ten regular season championship behind Indiana. Now, as the third-ranked team in the country, Iowa will look to clear a path to the conference title it fell just short of a year ago. But none of those feats or possibilities could have been accomplished without the reigning Big Ten and National Player of the Year: guard Caitlin Clark.

“If you don’t know or if you haven’t heard of Caitlin Clark, you need to turn on the television,” Barnes Arico said.

The Hawkeyes not only return arguably the best player in women’s college basketball — who averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.1 rebounds per game. They also brought back two additional starting guards in Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall. All three guards recorded over a .375 three point shooting percentage and look to bring that same consistency behind the arc to the new season. While Iowa lost nearly all of its interior productivity, graduating former forward Monika Czinano, a player looking to take over the reins is forward Hannah Stuelke, who played 37 games as the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year last season.

Iowa brought back just three starters, leaving holes in its lineups in terms of experience, but the heart and soul of the team — Clark — returns. And that gives the Hawkeyes the best possible chance to repeat and possibly even overachieve their second place run from a year ago. Nonetheless, the fate of Iowa’s season rests almost entirely in Caitlin Clark’s hands.

No. 7 Ohio State

Players to watch: guard Jacy Sheldon and forward Cotie McMahon

After upsetting top-seeded Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament to make the conference championship, and defeating the No. 2 seed UConn in the Sweet Sixteen to advance to its first Elite Eight since 1993, Ohio State made some postseason waves that rippled into this season. Two returners looking to surf those waves are guard Jacy Sheldon and forward Cotie McMahon, who were both named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. Sheldon is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, according to ESPN. And, in her freshman season, McMahon averaged 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Buckeyes return four starters from last season and brought in guard Celeste Taylor who had two year stints at Duke and Texas. Taylor was also an All-ACC First Team and ACC All-Defensive Team in addition to being named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Taylor will most likely take the reins of the true point guard position from the graduated Taylor Mikesell for Ohio State this season.

The Buckeyes were plagued with injury a year ago after Sheldon and guard Madison Greene both went down during the season, the latter suffering a season ending injury. The injuries resulted in other players stepping up, all of whom are set to return this year including guard Taylor Thierry, forward Rebeka Mikulášiková, guard Rikki Harris and forward Eboni Walker. Thierry started every game for Ohio State en route to receiving an All-Big Ten second team selection with Mikulášiková and Harris starting as a result of the injuries. Thus the Buckeyes, due to their experience and postseason success, start the 2023-24 season with high expectations.

No. 9 Indiana

Players to watch: forward Mackenzie Holmes and guard ​​Yarden Garzon

Indiana did everything right last year — until it reached the postseason. The Hoosiers won the Big Ten regular season championship under the direction of the Big Ten Coach of the Year Teri Moren, who directed them to be one of the best defensive teams in the country. Leading that defensive prowess was forward Mackenzie Holmes, who won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and was a conference first teamer as Indiana led the conference in scoring defense and blocked shots.

While all of this went right for the Hoosiers, their downfalls came in both tournaments. A No. 1 seed for both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, Indiana lost in the conference semifinals to Ohio State and the Round of 32 against No. 9 seed Miami.

The starting lineup for Indiana looks essentially the same as last year, only losing Big Ten First Team selection guard Grace Berger who missed time in the middle of the season due to injury. And all five starters a year ago received Big Ten mentions from either media or coaches, including Holmes, All-Big Ten Freshman Team selection guard Yarden Garzon, guard Sydney Parrish and guard Chloe Moore-McNeil. While graduating Berger is a big loss for the Hoosiers, all four other starters return this season. With a veteran lineup at hand and one of the best defenses in the country, Indiana hopes to maintain its impression made during the regular season and overcome its woes made in March.

No. 14 Maryland

Players to watch: guards Jakia Brown-Turner and Shyanne Sellers

Last season, Maryland executed at the exact level it was predicted to. The Terrapins made runs in both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments but ultimately they didn’t bring home any hardware — losing to Iowa in the conference semifinal and South Carolina in the Elite Eight. This season, they come in as the fourth ranked team in the Big Ten after graduating key contributors in Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers, as well as starting guard Elisa Pinzan. They also lost three freshmen to the transfer portal.

The offseason wasn’t all losses for Maryland, though, as it gained guard Jakia Brown-Turner, an NC State transfer who boasts a number of ACC and All-American accolades. The Terrapins also return two starters, guards Shyanne Sellers and Faith Masonius. While this season may be more of a refueling season with some roster turnovers, many contributors remain — creating a potential threat to the three front runners of the conference.

No. 23 Illinois

Player to watch: guard Makira Cook

Barely sneaking into the top-25, Illinois is considered to be one of the Big Ten’s underdogs for a conference championship alongside Michigan. The Fighting Illini fared pretty well against top teams in the conference a year ago, beating Iowa in their only matchup of the season and finishing sixth in the conference standings. Illinois also returns all five consistent starters from last season.

Last season, four Illini starters made All-Big Ten honors, including guard Makira Cook who was an All-Big Ten First Team selection after transferring from Dayton. After a second round exit in the conference tournament and loss in the First Four game of the NCAA Tournament, the experienced Illinois lineup will look to out-do the shortcomings of last postseason.

Other Notable Teams

A team that received votes in the preseason AP poll this season is Nebraska, and it looks to build upon a mediocre season a year ago.The Cornhuskers boasted an 8-10 conference record and lost in the first round of the conference tournament. The one silver lining to last year’s mediocrity is Naismith Trophy Watchlist, Big Ten All-Defensive team and All-Big Ten First Team selection guard Jaz Shelley, who had a monstrous season. Nebraska is hoping to ride the momentum given to it by Shelley.

Purdue wound up in seventh place in the Big Ten last season and competed in the First Four game for the NCAA Tournament, losing to St. John’s. While not the ideal ending to their season, the Boilermakers made plenty of improvement from the 2021-22 season in which they failed to make the NCAA tournament. This season — after losing just two starters — they look to continue to build on the past few seasons.

Final Thoughts

In a conference with five ranked teams heading into the season, including three in the top 10, there’s really no telling how the Big Ten will play out by the time February rolls around. With Iowa having arguably the nation’s best player and Ohio State, Indiana and Illinois returning four starters, the Big Ten is one of the most experienced conferences in the country. Although Maryland and Michigan suffered some of the biggest losses in the offseason, both programs will likely make their mark throughout the season. But for now, Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana are set to be the front runners with Maryland, Illinois, Nebraska and Michigan deemed secondary contenders for the upcoming season.

With all the information, now it’s time to sit back and watch the “stronger than it’s even been” Big Ten season unfold.