The Big Ten conference boasted six teams in the NCAA Tournament last season, four of which advanced to the Sweet 16. Four teams — Indiana, Iowa, Maryland and Michigan — all earned top four seeds, which is the most in conference history. The same six tournament teams are all ranked in this year’s preseason AP poll, and the Big Ten will be more competitive than ever.

“The Big Ten (has) just continue(d) to climb and climb the women’s basketball ladder,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said Oct. 25 at Michigan Media Day. “We had four teams advance to the Sweet 16. I mean, that’s pretty incredible. And I don’t know if any other conference has done that.”

The Daily takes a look at some of the conference’s top teams.

No. 4 Iowa

The Hawkeyes are heavy favorites to win the Big Ten this season, after sharing the regular season Big Ten title and winning the Big Ten Tournament last year. Iowa hit its stride towards the end of last season, and ultimately fell in the Round of 32 in a shocking thriller at home to Creighton. The Hawkeyes are returning all five starters — including fifth-year forward Monika Czinano — for the third consecutive season, and few teams can match the chemistry that Iowa has built. The Hawkeyes were the best free-throw shooting team in the nation, making 84.6% of shots, which makes them difficult to beat in tight games. They will be a dangerous, high-scoring threat whose offensive arsenal is stocked with weapons. Iowa’s only issue is that it relies on its offense to outscore the opponent to win games, rather than its defense shutting down the opponent. If a game comes down to a defensive battle, that is where the Hawkeyes may falter.

Players to Watch: guard Caitlin Clark

Last season, Clark led the nation averaging 27 points and eight assists per game. She was named Big Ten Player of the Year, first-team All-American, won the Dawn Staley award, as the best guard in the country, and took home the Nancy Lieberman award, which honors the nation’s top point guard. Clark has a nearly unparalleled range, and she is dangerous both as a scoring threat and as a passer with impressive court vision. She is aggressive pulling the trigger from deep and driving to the basket. She is poised for a triple-double any night, no matter the opponent. Already named the preseason National and Big Ten Player of the Year, there is a high ceiling and even higher expectations for what she can accomplish this season. After their early exit from the NCAA Tournament and returning core, the Hawkeyes are out for vengeance with Clark leading the charge.

No. 11 Indiana

The Hoosiers are coming off of their highest NCAA Tournament seed in program history and their third-consecutive appearance in the tournament. Indiana is a very physical and scrappy team, and relies on its tenacity and defense to keep games close. It rarely relied on its bench, with only six players seeing the court consistently. But the Hoosiers graduated three members of their starting five — Ali Patberg, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and Aleksa Gulbe — leaving some big holes to fill.

To combat the change and lack of experience in the program, Indiana looked to the transfer portal. It added two lethal 3-point shooters in guard Sara Scalia from Minnesota and guard Sydney Parrish from Oregon. Scalia is accurate from near-Clark range and her perimeter shooting will open up the interior for posts to work. Her familiarity with the Big Ten — even making the All-Big Ten second team last season — is a bonus for the Hoosiers, as seven out of the 14 rostered players are new to the team. Indiana also added fifth-year forward Alyssa Geary from Providence to replace Gulbe in the frontcourt. The Big Ten Media and Coaches preseason polls both predict the Hoosiers to finish near the top of the conference. But Indiana’s big question will be whether it can contend with its extreme roster turnover as it looks to build upon a record season.

Players to Watch: guard Grace Berger and forward Mackenzie Holmes

Despite not shooting many 3-pointers, Berger is one of the most dangerous guards in the conference. Indiana’s offense runs through her ability to attack off the dribble and pull up mid-range, finish at the hoop or kick out for open looks. Last year, Berger earned All-Big Ten First Team and Honorable Mention All-American honors. She led the team with 16.2 points and 4.7 assists per game. Berger was extremely reliable and scored in double-digits 30 times out of 33 games.

Last season, Holmes struggled with a knee injury that sidelined her for eight games and prevented her from handling a full workload. The Hoosiers’ second-half slip can be partially attributed to Holmes’ absence. Her presence in the post facilitates the Hoosier offense, whether that’s from Holmes setting up teammates for outside looks or on cuts to the paint. Her stout defensive presence in the paint was a crucial component to Indiana’s smothering defense. She led the team with seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game and scored in double-digits 22 times in 25 games. Indiana will have to rely on the consistency and experience of Berger and Holmes to lead them to another strong finish in the Big Ten.

No. 14 Ohio State

The Buckeyes are coming off their 26th NCAA Tournament appearance and their first since 2018. They shared the Big Ten regular season title, and advanced to the Sweet 16 behind the play of its All-Big Ten first team backcourt, Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell, who both return to the team as seniors. Ohio State also returns point guard Madison Greene, who missed last season with a knee injury. Greene averaged 13.4 points and led the Buckeyes in assists in her sophomore season. Ohio State will regain a defender who stops attackers off the dribble, a strong rebounder and a leader who evolved her basketball IQ during her time off the court. The Buckeyes have one of the strongest backcourts in the country, and with Greene returning, that backcourt is becoming even more of a threat. The starting frontcourt spots are more up for grabs with forward Braxtin Miller graduating last year, so Ohio State may struggle in the paint as it grows accustomed to its new lineup. Similar to Iowa, the Buckeyes rely on their scoring to win games rather than their defense. They will rely on their guard-heavy core to make a deep run in the Big Ten and NCAA postseason, but if Ohio State can’t establish itself in the paint, it may run into some issues.

Players to Watch: guard Jacy Sheldon and guard Taylor Mikesell

Sheldon and Mikesell were both named to the preseason All-Big Ten first team, which is no surprise given they were honored on it last season. The tandem make up one of the elite backcourts in the nation. Both Sheldon and Mikesell are scoring threats, averaging 19.7 and 18.6 points last season, respectively. Sheldon is one of the best free throw shooters in the country, allowing her to convert aggressive drives to the basket into 3-point plays. Sheldon broke the 30-point barrier four times and scored in double-digits 30 times out of 32 games. Mikesell is a lethal 3-point shooter, finishing second in the NCAA with 114 threes at a .475 clip. Her range doesn’t quite challenge Clark’s, but her consistency beyond the arc is unmatched in the Big Ten. Ohio State will rely on the duo’s offensive production once again as it looks to build upon its Sweet 16 season.

No. 17 Maryland

Since entering the Big Ten in 2015, the Terrapins have been at the top of the pack. They have finished first in the conference six times. But last year, Maryland had its worst year, finishing fourth in the regular season and losing in its first Big Ten tournament game. That prompted a lot of roster turnover, as five players — including Angel Reese and Ashley Owusu — transferred. Reese and Owusu were two of the most prolific guards in the Big Ten, with Owusu even winning the Ann Meyers Drysdale award for being the nation’s best shooting guard. Maryland will have to contend with a lot of losses, but added five transfers — including Ivy League Player of the Year Abby Meyers — in an attempt to stem the bleeding from the program. With four incoming freshmen, nine out of 13 rostered players will be new to the program. Maryland still has guard Diamond Miller and guard Shyanne Sellers, who were honored on the All-Big Ten first team and as the Sixth Player of the Year, respectively. But Miller and Sellers will have to carry a much bigger load this year if the Terrapins are to reclaim their spot atop the Big Ten.

Player to Watch: senior guard Diamond Miller

Despite missing ten out of the first 12 games, Miller still had an impressive campaign in 2022 that culminated in a spot on the All-Big Ten second team. With the transfers of Reese and Owusu, Miller is the leading returning scorer for Maryland. She is also the only returning starter. Miller averaged 13.1 points, 2.8 assists and four rebounds per game, and scored in double digits in 17 of the 22 games she appeared in. But for Maryland to compete in a strong Big Ten, Miller’s production will need to improve.

No. 22 Nebraska

The Huskers are ranked in their first preseason AP Poll since 2014. They are following a season in which they earned their 15th NCAA Tournament berth and the program’s first since 2018. Nebraska is returning four of its five starters from last season, since guard Sam Haiby suffered a season-ending knee injury. To combat that loss, the Huskers added guard Maddie Krull from South Dakota. Krull averaged 6.8 points and four rebounds last season, but she is more known for her defense. Nebraska struggled to contain the offenses of other Big Ten teams last season, so Krull’s addition will be impactful as it looks to shore up its weaknesses. Similar to Iowa and Ohio State, the Huskers play a fast-paced game and shoot a lot of 3-pointers. They thrive in high-scoring affairs where they can rely on the play of guard Jaz Shelley behind the arc and Alexis Markowski in the paint. Nebraska will have a lot more experience, but is still a very young team — only four of its 13 rostered players are upperclassmen. Its experience from reaching the NCAA Tournament last season will likely prepare it for improvement in Big Ten play, especially as it relies on the expected increase in production from Shelley and Markowski.

Player to Watch: center Alexis Markowski

Markowski is a preseason All-Big Ten first team player after earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors last season. She averaged 12.8 points and eight rebounds, and showcased an ability to score both in the paint and from behind the arc. Her defensive ability is crucial for the Huskers, who struggled to contain opponents’ offenses last season. But Markowski — who notched 21 blocks and 26 steals — is a leader on the defensive end for them. Her interior presence and height is a crucial factor for Nebraska, as she contests the top posts in the conference every night. Markowski gained valuable experience as a freshman last year, and is now looking to take the next step as a leader for the Huskers. She will need to up her production if Nebraska is to keep improving and surprise some people as they compete for a Big Ten title.