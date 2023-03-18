BATON ROUGE, La. — No one can accuse the Michigan women’s basketball team of not having fun.

Before every game, players dance and sing along to the music blasting over the arena’s loudspeakers. Assistant coaches Erin Batth and Val Nainima join in the fun, dancing under the basket with the team in between shooting drills.

But the fun doesn’t stop in the pregame warmup — it’s something that Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico has baked into every facet of the program. The Wolverines play better when they don’t put pressure on themselves, and that’s exactly why they are emphasizing having fun. To reach its goals in March, Michigan is going to do that the only way it knows how.

Selection Sunday prior to getting their team’s name announced as a No. 6 seed in the 2023 NCAA tournament, after a 40-minute practice, the Wolverines had an Iron Chef competition.

“Each player had to find an apron around the gym after practice with their name on it,” Barnes Arico said after the Selection Show. “And then there were some clues and there were teams designed and they had to go up and they had 15 minutes to cook us a little mini-meal. And then they had 10 minutes to cook us a dessert and there were a couple of judges and they were in groups. It just was a fun team activity. They really enjoy watching those cooking shows and it was just great momentum heading into tonight.”

The team of fifth-year wing Leigha Brown, sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs, junior forward Elise Stuck and freshman forward Alyssa Crockett earned the title of Iron Chefs after using an air fryer to make pita chips and dip for their dinner and a chocolate chip ice cream sandwich for dessert. While there is some debate about the judging regarding a certain buffalo chicken sandwich, those types of activities set the mood and motivation for the upcoming week.

Barnes Arico has emphasized enjoying the moment to her teams throughout her time at Michigan. Last season, after Michigan beat Villanova to advance to the Sweet 16, she said that the team was sitting in their locker room, initially treating it like any other win. But Barnes Arico knows that the Sweet 16 is a rarity that should be celebrated — and that’s what she initiated, when the locker room went crazy with water flying everywhere.

“(Former Michigan men’s basketball) coach (John) Beilein not long ago sent me a message and said in a text, ‘You know what? I wish I had celebrated the wins a little bit more. So make sure that you remember to do that,’ ” Barnes Arico said after the Round of 32 win last season. “So today was unbelievable and I just needed to remind our kids, ‘It’s OK to celebrate this. Let’s have a good time,’ and then everybody relaxed and we started to celebrate.”

The Wolverines have continued to celebrate their postseason accomplishments ever since, whether that was a close win over Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament or a Round of 64 win over UNLV. In both cases, Barnes Arico entered the locker room to cheers.

“It was really uplifting,” junior forward Cameron Williams said. “Not everyone is here. We were talking about only 32 teams will be playing after today. We’re one of those teams and it is really exciting. I was also getting pretty pumped up to me and Coach Arico (chest-bumping). There’s always great energy here, especially after a huge win like this. Everyone in the locker room is so excited to move on to the next step.”

Williams is a player that gets crucial rebounds and does the little things, like boxing out. So the entire team, starting with Barnes Arico, focused on hyping her up after a big interior battle and boosting her confidence ahead of the LSU matchup tomorrow.

The team’s celebrations and loose energy extends to the court as well. Their “bench mob” celebrations went viral last season, from now-senior guard Michelle Sidor squatting now-sophomore guard Ari Wiggins while now-sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs spotted them to Wiggins being lifted by her teammates with her hands to her cheek, saying “night-night” to their opponents.

“I like night-night,” Wiggins said. “I just like being picked up. It’s like an adrenaline rush when I’m in the air.”

Hobbs and Sidor are two of the masterminds behind the more elaborate celebrations, but some of it is pure instinct.

“Every time (senior guard) Maddie (Nolan) shoots, I always just put up the three,” junior forward Whitney Sollom said. “I put it up before because I know it’s going in.”

The celebrations build and sustain that energy and momentum for the Wolverines throughout, especially after a big play. The bench rises to their feet after each 3-pointer or and-1 to celebrate — and Crockett flexes almost every time. Whether the team is at home, on the road or in a tournament, the bench’s ability to generate energy and pick the team up is invaluable.

Some of the biggest reactions occur when players draw charges, earning a hustle sticker in Barnes Arico’s point system. Friday afternoon against UNLV, the entire Michigan sideline rose to its feet after Stuck drew a charge — and generated a flex from Crockett.

“It gives them a sense of energy, like we’re in this game,” Wiggins said. “When we are on the road, it’s hard to have a big crowd behind you. When your bench is really going crazy for you, it helps them keep it going.”

Tomorrow when the Wolverines take on No. 3 seed LSU, it is bound to be a hostile environment. The Tigers average 8,650 fans at Pete Maravich Assembly Center four times already this season — including sellouts against Tennessee and Mississippi State — and with their season on the line, their fans are bound to be loud and rowdy.

To combat that, Sidor and the Wolverines are “brewing up” something special.

“I think we definitely need one (to) get the crowd into it,” Wiggins said. “I think it’s gonna help our team keep the ball rolling when we’re on a big run. We definitely gonna have to be brainstorming.”

Whatever the celebration may be, however elaborate it becomes, the energy that the bench provides is a spark for Michigan. And that fun attitude and energy the Wolverines bring everywhere they go may just be the spark they need Sunday.