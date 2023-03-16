The Michigan women’s basketball team heads to Baton Rouge for the NCAA Tournament as a 6 seed, set to play No. 11 seed UNLV in the Round of 64 Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The Rebels are one of the hottest teams in the nation, having won their last 22 games and entering March Madness with a 31-2 record, including going undefeated in the Mountain West regular season and postseason.

On the flip side, the Wolverines have lost three out of their last five games, with a 22-9 overall record — albeit through a much stronger conference and non-conference schedule.

Relatively untested against Power Five conferences, UNLV poses a strong, yet somewhat difficult to measure, test for Michigan.

To learn more about the Rebels and where each team’s advantages lie ahead of the first-round tilt, The Michigan Daily spoke with Ryan Gilder, sports editor at The Scarlet & Gray, UNLV’s student paper. Here’s what he had to say:

This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

This is a UNLV team that has only lost twice, but also has a pretty low strength of schedule. How do you evaluate this team and its record based on what you’ve seen and haven’t been able to see?

Well, I compare them to last year where they had a similar schedule, but they didn’t play as well as this year’s team. If you look at last year’s team, they did not have a perfect conference record. Last year in conference, they were 15-3, and this year, they improved to winning every single game and they finished a total of 18-0 in conference.

So you see that even though they have the same strength of schedule, this team has improved from last year. And last year UNLV played against Arizona in the first round of the tournament, and they only lost by single digits. So this year when they’re playing against Michigan, they’ve already had an improved season. So think of UNLV as a serious threat coming into March Madness.

Who are the best players on the team and what are their skill sets? What is UNLV’s play style?

The anchor of the team, according to Lindy La Rocque, the head coach of the team, is Desi-Rae Young. Desi-Rae Young is a power forward/center for the Lady Rebels. And they really run the offense around her, so they run from inside out. So normally Essence Booker or Kiara Jackson — those two are the point guards — they’ll pass it in to Desi-Rae Young, who will have the ball on the paint. And the ball pretty much revolves around her. She’ll either dish it out for a 3-pointer from one of their deep shooters, or Desi-Rae Young will normally take it to the rim and score.

When Desi-Rae Young is out it normally goes to Alyssa Brown and Alyssa Brown will normally go in and score. Desi-Rae Young, so far this year she averages 30 minutes a game and scores an average of 18.2 points a game and gets an average of 10.2 rebounds a game. So she averages a double-double a game. And the other player to really watch out for is Alyssa Brown who averages a little bit under 10 points a game.

What does a typical game look like? Do the Rebels press? What are typical defensive looks? What kind of pacing does UNLV like?

The Rebels like to go a little bit high pace, and on defense, they will press on occasion. They don’t press that often but they will press on occasion. But mostly they go man-to-man and they like to set their bigs on the other teams’ bigs because they trust a lot in Alyssa Brown and Desi-Rae Young to take care of the paint and not give up many shots.

Desi-Rae Young, she’ll get blocks and same for Alyssa Brown. Actually Alyssa Brown has more blocks than Desi-Rae Young. So watch out for those two on defense, especially with Michigan on offense when it is trying to penetrate the paint, it can be very hard to get shots off on Desi-Rae Young and Alyssa Brown.

What are UNLV’s strengths and weaknesses?

So the biggest strength of the Lady Rebels is being able to play inside and score on the inside but then also being able to pass it out for open 3-pointers from Alyssa Durazo-Frescas, the best 3-point shooter on the team. And when teams double up Desi-Rae Young, or have too many people in the paint trying to defend the other players, it leaves open 3-pointers and the Lady Rebels are really good at splashing open 3-pointers alongside scoring from the paint.

Their biggest weakness is, when their 3-pointer isn’t working, they’re a very one-dimensional team. So if they have to win the game by scoring everything inside, that works in the Mountain West, but it probably won’t work in the March Madness tournament.

Who will be UNLV’s X-factor if the Rebels are going to make a deep run this postseason?

So I have two X-factors, because you’re looking for people that not a lot of people are gonna be talking about. But the two players, one is Alyssa Durazo-Frescas. She makes all the 3-pointers for the team — a lot of them — and she needs to have a big performance for the Lady Rebels to go deep in March Madness.

Then the other player, you won’t see her really until the end of quarters, Jasmyn Lott. She’s a freshman and when she goes into the game, she makes big plays. She’s a very clutch player, she’s made multiple buzzer-beaters for the Lady Rebels this season. And they’re going to call her name maybe late in the third quarter, late in the second quarter and quarters that maybe you don’t think matter as much, but she can make some big shots and give the Lady Rebels a couple extra points.

What’s your prediction for this game?

I like to always say how can both teams win instead of ‘Hey, I think this team’s gonna win and why,’ because anything could really happen. I think that the Lady Rebels will win the game if they’re able to play two-dimensional, if they’re able to score inside and knock down their 3-pointers from beyond the arc. Because a two-dimensional Lady Rebels team is very hard to beat by any team in the country.

But the way that Michigan wins, is that they hold UNLV to be one-dimensional. If they’re not able to score on the inside, the Lady Rebels are going to have to only shoot from the outside and I don’t see them beating Michigan, only being able to shoot from the outside, or vice-versa, only shooting from the inside compared to outside. So Michigan, their goal of the game is to keep UNLV one-dimensional. And UNLV’s goal of the game is to keep the game two-dimensional, keep a good pace of play to where they can have Michigan’s defense kind of not at ease guarding either side so that they’ll get the open shots they need.