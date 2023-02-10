At Michigan Media Day on Oct. 25, Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico described Ari Wiggins as “probably faster than anyone we have in our program.”

The sophomore guard showed flashes of potential in limited minutes throughout her freshman year, and she looked to take on a bigger role entering this season in the absence of a true point guard. However, with fifth-year wing Leigha Brown shifting to play the majority of point guard minutes, Wiggins wasn’t able to establish herself as a consistent contributor through the majority of Michigan’s season.

But with sophomore guards Laila Phelia and Greta Kampschroeder out indefinitely due to injuries, a new opportunity has arisen for Wiggins in recent games.

And she’s running with it — literally and figuratively.

“Ari’s embraced the role and opportunity a lot,” freshman forward Chyra Evans said Feb. 7. “When I first got here to now, (I’ve noticed) how much more confident (she is) in (her) abilities because (she’s) a really good player.”

As Barnes Arico acknowledged, Wiggins’s speed is what sets her apart. She’s one of the smaller Wolverines, standing at 5-foot-8, but she uses that modest stature to her advantage. She is quick, crafty and agile — traits that she employs on both ends of the court, allowing her to find success on offense and defense.

That speed is especially apparent in the backcourt, where Wiggins has begun to stand out as Michigan finds itself facing the full-court press more often.

“(Michigan State was) obviously pressing,” sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs said. “We couldn’t really handle the ball for some periods of time. But having Ari is a release for us in the backcourt. She can dribble through any trap, any person that’s guarding her, and it’s so helpful.”

In Sunday’s win, the Spartans employed a full-court press from the opening whistle. The Wolverines struggled to control play and break the press, falling victim to a 10-second violation in the first quarter and surrendering numerous backcourt turnovers throughout the game.

When Wiggins brought the ball up the court, however, she made it look easy.

Using her speed to quickly and effectively dribble through the pressure, Wiggins evaded defenders and allowed Michigan to comfortably set up on offense. She played a season-high 21 minutes against Michigan State and finished the game with a season-high four points. Although she didn’t contribute much to the Wolverines’ point total, her impact on the court extended far beyond the stat sheet.

And Sunday’s matchup wasn’t the first close contest in which Wiggins made a significant impact. In Michigan’s win over Illinois on Feb. 2, she scored arguably the most important points of the game — draining two layups within 34 seconds of each other to firmly swing momentum in the Wolverines’ favor.

“Against Illinois, she had the biggest buckets of the game at the end of the third quarter,” Hobbs said. “And that’s because of her speed and quickness.”

Although the bulk of her impact in both games stemmed from her energy in offensive sets and in the backcourt, her speed also fostered a strong defensive performance.

She played aggressive and dynamic defense in both games, locking down the opposing team’s point guard and maintaining the level of play established by the starting five. By doing so, Barnes Arico confidently tasked her with leading the offense while giving Brown the chance to shift out to her usual position on the wing — where she is especially dangerous.

“It’s good when she comes in, like you know it’s not a lapse on defense, she’s gonna guard their point guard and it’s gonna be a successful possession,” Hobbs said. “So I think that’s just huge coming into the game and knowing that we have confidence in her to bring the ball up the court, facilitate and also give Leigha some pressure relief so she can play her normal position.”

Wiggins has already proven that her speed is a substantial asset. As she continues to accumulate minutes, her energy will help Michigan wear down opponents — especially considering the guard injuries.

Establishing herself as one of the fastest players in every game she enters, Wiggins is living up to Barnes Arico’s preseason description — and her success is only speeding up.