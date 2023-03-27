Ari Wiggins has entered the transfer portal, as announced via her Instagram.

“First, I would like to thank my amazing teammates, the coaching staff, and the athletic department!” Wiggins wrote. “… After many conversations deep reflection (sic), and with 2 years left of eligibility it is best for me to explore new opportunities. Therefore I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal.”

In two seasons with the Michigan women’s basketball team, the sophomore guard averaged eight minutes per game. After battling injuries for part of her freshman campaign, Wiggins saw action in 21 games during the 2022-23 season, five more games than the previous year.

The Wolverines’ fastest player, Wiggins was often called upon defensively for her speed and full-court pressure. Wiggins provided depth at the guard position, as one of the few natural point guards on a team that relied on a variety of ball handlers all season.

Against Michigan State on Feb. 5, Wiggins played a career-high 21 minutes, notching four points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Wiggins’ departure via the portal is the second such announcement for Michigan since exiting the NCAA Tournament, with senior guard Michelle Sidor announcing her transfer to DePaul via her Twitter on March 21. While Sidor’s departure followed the conclusion of four seasons with the Wolverines with two years of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an injury, Wiggins’ decision to enter the portal after her sophomore season marks the first undergraduate announcement for Michigan this offseason.