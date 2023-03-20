BATON ROUGE, La. — It was almost impossible to take your eyes off her.

All it took was a few waves of LSU forward Angel Reese’s outstretched arms and the raucous crowd at Pete Maravich Assembly Center erupted. She was animated and emotional, the epitome of a star player who knows the impact of her presence — on both the game’s atmosphere and its final box score.

Reese was involved, to some extent, in nearly every big play for the third-seeded Tigers throughout Sunday’s 66-42 win over the No. 6 Michigan women’s basketball team. Whether those contributions came in the form of emphatic layups, stifling blocks, aggressive offensive rebounds or the frenzies she drew from the crowd, Reese was everywhere — and the Wolverines failed to contain her in any facet of the game.

“She’s just really special, I think,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “Angel Reese’s don’t come around the block every day.”

Putting up 25 points, 24 total rebounds, six blocks and four assists — all team-highs — in addition to firing up the crowd during key moments, Reese showed exactly what makes her so special.

A first-team All-American, she stands at 6-foot-3 but plays like she’s even taller — using her length and strength to overpower opponents on both ends of the floor. She didn’t shoot efficiently Sunday night — going just 8-for-23 from the field — but she still imposed her will on the glass after almost every miss.

“A lot of those rebounds came from a lot of my misses,” Reese said. “… Just paying close attention to where the ball is. I have a really good eye for the ball.”

Fourteen of Reese’s 24 rebounds came on the offensive end, where her length allowed her to overcome the Wolverines’ attempts to box out. Midway through the first quarter — in one possession — she grabbed three consecutive offensive boards. While she wasn’t able to finish any of those put-back attempts, her intensity and physicality wore Michigan down while disrupting any semblance of defensive rhythm.

“It was super physical,” said graduate forward Emily Kiser, who was tasked with guarding Reese for much of the game. “I struggled a lot just blocking out. … (Reese is a) super physical player, she finds a way to get her shot off. (I’m) definitely going to feel that tomorrow morning.”

In comparison, the Wolverines finished the game with 26 total rebounds, just two more than Reese had herself. On the offensive glass, they gathered just five boards — nine fewer than Reese grabbed individually.

“Obviously, Angel Reese is, you know, one of the best rebounders,” Barnes Arico said. “And we had one of the best rebounders in Naz Hillmon for four years. And Angel Reese might even be better — I hope Naz isn’t listening — than Naz was.”

As Barnes Arico alluded to, Michigan had played against Reese before Sunday’s game. Last year, the Wolverines faced her when she played for Maryland before transferring to LSU — and she secured 10 rebounds even with Michigan’s former star forward Hillmon in the post.

So, heading into the second-round NCAA Tournament matchup, the Wolverines knew just how dangerous Reese could be.

But within minutes it was clear — they still couldn’t stop her.

In press conferences Saturday, sophomore guard Laila Phelia recognized Reese’s prowess as a blocker while discussing transition offense.

“Personally, (I don’t want) to get blocked by Angel Reese down there,” Phelia said. “Maybe if I try to hurry up and get it down there, it might help us out a little bit.”

Phelia ended up getting blocked three times throughout the game, two of those coming from Reese. That premonition serves as a microcosm for Reese’s impact — despite knowing her strengths, Michigan was simply unable to neutralize them.

At the end of the day, Reese is just “a heck of a ball player,” as Barnes Arico put it.

And on the biggest stage, in a do-or-die game with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line, she stole the spotlight — and with it, Michigan’s season.