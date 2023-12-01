In Wednesday night’s dominant win over Southern Illinois University Evansville, the Michigan women’s basketball team pulled out to an early 28-17 lead after the first quarter. Yet starters scored only two of those points.

Bench players took control of the game midway through the quarter for the Wolverines, fueling a 16-5 run and establishing a commanding lead that lasted the duration of the game. Fourteen points during that outburst were scored by the duo of sophomore forward Alyssa Crockett and freshman guard Macy Brown, both setting individual scoring career highs in the first quarter alone.

Five minutes in, with the score tied at 12 and all of the starters out of the game, someone needed to step up. The Brown-Crockett duo did just that.

“It’s just (a) next-person-up (mentality),” Crockett said postgame. “You’re wanting to come in and you want to play and you want to show Coach that you’re wanting to be here and you want to win. So I think it’s just determination within, and that you want to help clean things up for the team.”

Nailing 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions — all of which came on assists from the other — Crockett and Brown gave Michigan a lead that it never relinquished. They extended that lead a few possessions later, with Crockett sinking two free throws and Brown splashing home a three with five seconds remaining in the quarter.

Brown and Crockett took their next-person-up mentality and put it into practice. Neither had been called on in big moments before, or played over 14 minutes the entire season. But even without much experience, both were able to take advantage of their opportunity on the court and shine bright.

Having two underclassmen come off the bench and find success when the starters couldn’t was the key for the Wolverines’ blowout victory. The duo’s 28 combined points were just eight shy of the final total for all five starters. Brown’s four rebounds and Crockett’s five matched or surpassed the effort of each starter on the glass as well. They also had the two largest plus-minuses of any Michigan players, averaging a plus-40 margin between the two of them — all of which indicates that their presence had the biggest impact on the game.

“Alyssa has been playing really well in practice,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said postgame. “I think she’s really been standing out. And we always talk about as a program, if you earn it in practice, you’re gonna get an opportunity in the game.”

Crockett’s practice performance may have earned her an opportunity to take the floor, but her standout play against the Cougars kept her in the game. Leading the Wolverines in scoring with a career-high 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting and no turnovers, Crockett seized her opportunity and shined.

With the duo maximizing their minutes, Michigan established a lead and secured a win despite the starters not performing at a high level. The depth that Crockett and Brown — along with the rest of the bench — gives the Wolverines could be key, particularly if starters continue to start off slow.