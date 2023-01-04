Maddie Nolan has heard the nickname for a while.

The senior guard was dubbed “Maddie Nylon” by Big Ten Tournament announcers during her freshman year after a standout shooting day against Northwestern. Ever since, Nolan has worked to make the moniker stick — and it’s been embraced by the entire Michigan women’s basketball community.

On Tuesday, in the Wolverines’ win over Penn State, it especially rang true.

The nickname lends to Nolan’s shooting prowess, as a player who consistently throws up the three and often knocks it down. Last year, she attempted a team-high 168 3-pointers and averaged 40.5% from deep.

But prior to Tuesday’s game, Nolan hadn’t been finding the net as frequently as her nickname might suggest.

In Michigan’s two-game stretch against Toledo and Appalachian State in December, Nolan shot a cumulative 0-for-10 from three. Suffering a mid-season lull, she became tentative — occasionally passing up on open looks — and she was struggling to find a rhythm.

“There was a period of time where she wasn’t making a ton of shots and people were probably on the outside like, ‘well, why the heck is she playing so much?” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

But against the Nittany Lions, Nolan showed why she stayed on the court, scoring 17 points — 15 of which came from behind the arc.

“Her performance was huge,” junior wing Elise Stuck said. “I mean, that’s something that we obviously expect of Maddie. She had a little lull there in the middle of the season, but I feel like she’s really hitting her groove now.”

Within the first three minutes of play, Nolan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to neutralize an early five-point deficit. Later in the game, with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Nolan hit her final triple to put the Wolverines up 10 and all but secure the win. In a matchup that was tight until the final minutes, Nolan came up clutch when Michigan needed it the most.

“You know, I knew that (since) she’s such a great shooter that it was only going to be a matter of time for her shots to start falling again,” Barnes Arico said. “And I have the utmost confidence in her, her teammates have the utmost confidence in her, so it’s nice to see her make a few.”

Not only do Nolan’s coaches and teammates have confidence in her shot, but she has confidence in herself as well. Because of that, she is able to impact the energy of the team when her shots start falling. She hit a 3-pointer to open up the fourth quarter, sparking the surge that ultimately allowed the Wolverines to come out on top.

“She’s really confident shooting the ball and that has just been a big spark for us the last couple games for sure,” Stuck said.

Nolan’s shooting stood out on Tuesday, but it wasn’t the only facet of her game that influenced the outcome.

Midway through the second quarter, she blocked a breakaway layup attempt after a Michigan turnover. In the waning minutes of the game, she chucked a pass over halfway down the floor to open sophomore guard Laila Phelia for an easy layup.

Nolan was all over the court, and her hustle was contagious. She finished the game with just a single rebound and assist, but her impact extended much further than what the stat sheet suggests.

“Maddie is such a great player for us,” Barnes Arico said. “She affects the game in so many different ways. She’s such a great defender, she has such a toughness and an edge and a rebounding ability for us.”

At this point in the season, Nolan’s success plays a notable role in facilitating overall team success. On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions put up a fight, keeping the game close into the final quarter. The Wolverines were in need of an offensive spark to seal the win.

And Maddie Nylon answered the call.