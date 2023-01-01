Going into Columbus looking to upset No. 3 Ohio State, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team boasted one of the best scoring defenses in the Big Ten. That defense had its work cut out for it against the conference’s top offense, though, a group also ranked fourth in the nation.

The Wolverines’ defense delivered, holding the Buckeyes to just 66 points, their lowest of the season and more than 20 points below the 88.8 points per game Ohio State boasted going into the matchup.

But despite that defensive success, Michigan’s offense failed to hold up its end of the bargain. It delivered a season-low 57 points on the back of its season-worst performances in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage.

“I thought we had a couple of threes that were pretty open,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico told WTKA after the game. “I thought we had some drives that we didn’t get the calls on, but we had some decent looks.”

All game, however, those looks didn’t turn into baskets, and that left a good defensive showing out to dry. Most surprising — and perhaps most damning — for the Wolverines was their poor showing from the charity stripe. Entering Saturday’s matchup, Michigan was shooting 78.8% from the free throw line, leading the Big Ten.

But against the top team in the conference, the Wolverines shot just 17-for-28 on their free throw attempts, a meager 60.7%.

And with Michigan shooting just 37.3% from the field, there was nowhere it could turn to pick up the points it needed.

“(Ohio State’s) style of play is very different than a lot of the teams that we played this year,” Barnes Arico said postgame. “They really try to speed you up and they do it all the time, they’re really good at it.”

To make matters even worse for Michigan, it only made two 3-pointers all game, despite attempting 17 shots from deep.

In the third quarter, as Ohio State built its largest lead of the game, the Wolverines missed all five of their attempts from beyond the arc. All the while, Michigan’s defense fought to keep it in the game, holding the Buckeyes to their own season-low field goal percentage of 35% throughout the game.

But it didn’t matter. No matter how many stops the Wolverines got defensively —and despite out-rebounding Ohio State 45-33 — the offense’s miscues didn’t take the next step toward upsetting one of the top teams in the nation.

Part of that came from the Wolverines’ difficulty breaking Ohio State’s press. Along with an ability to find scoring from the shots they normally find it from, they also had a hard time getting the ball up the court and maintaining possession once their defense got them the ball back.

Against its biggest rival, Michigan had its work cut out for it on both sides of the ball. But the Wolverines’ offensive woes were too much for them to overcome, failing in their biggest test yet.