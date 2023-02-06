EAST LANSING — Fifth-year wing Leigha Brown always brings energy and intensity, but she hits her stride when the games mean more. And in Sunday’s matchup with Michigan State, a rivalry win was on the line.

In a meaningful contest against the Spartans, Brown led the charge for the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team. In front of a large and rowdy crowd at the Breslin Center, it was a prime chance to earn her first-ever win in East Lansing and unleash a big night.

Which is exactly what Brown did en route to a 29-point, 12-rebound double-double — and more importantly, a 77-67 come-from-behind victory and season sweep of the Spartans.

“She thrives in these moments, and she wants the ball in her hands in these moments,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

Brown thrives in the “villain” role, playing spoiler to opponents’ hopes. Yet for a period of time — namely, the entire first half — the Spartans looked as if they would pull off the upset.

In the first quarter, Brown’s villany was limited to just two points. The Wolverines’ offense struggled and lacked composure against the Spartans’ press. Under Brown’s guidance as point guard, it committed six turnovers and only scored 15 points.

“She said her heart was racing because of the way they jumped on us,” Barnes Arico said. “But I think she took a deep breath and she was like, ‘OK, give me the ball. We got this’ and was able to get to the free throw line. And that really helped her get some confidence as well.”

After a lackluster first quarter, Brown looked to improve in the second. Reaching the charity stripe for the first time midway through the second quarter, she catalyzed an individual six-point run and tied the game, catching up for the first time. Throughout the course of the game, Brown got to the free throw line 13 times, making 12.

“She does a great job of drawing fouls and making everyone else on our team feel extremely confident,” Barnes Arico said. “I think that she displays that, and our team feeds off that. So when she’s confident and she’s composed, the rest of the squad is the same way.”

As Brown’s composure increased in the second half, so did her scoring output. She mitigated her turnovers, decreasing from five in the first half to only one the rest of the game. Her increased control facilitated one of the best third quarters in Big Ten play for the Wolverines, outscoring Michigan State by eight.

Brown took over the game, delivering a near-triple-double performance. Her passing opened up looks for senior guard Maddie Nolan, assisting on four of Nolan’s five 3-pointers. Overall, she tallying eight assists.

Brown’s efficiency in the last three quarters set up Michigan’s success and ultimately its second-half takeover.

“Leigha Brown is just incredibly efficient,” Michigan State interim coach Dean Lockwood said. “When you can get 29 points on 12 shots — I mean, think about that. She took 12 shots, she made eight of them. She went to the free throw line 13 times, she made 12 of them.”

Brown’s ability to shoot at such a high clip — 67% from the field and 92% from the free throw line — was crucial for the Wolverines in a game that took their first-ever come-from-behind victory this season.

On the other end, her career-high 12 defensive rebounds prevented the Spartans from capitalizing on second chances and allowed Michigan to run the floor in transition. Pushing the ball in fast break made it impossible for Michigan State to sustain its full-court pressure and also set up offensive looks that the Wolverines wanted.

Even with a slow start, the villain had her day. Brown’s performance on the rivalry stage propelled the Wolverines to a win in East Lansing, securing her first win at the Breslin in her final chance to do so.