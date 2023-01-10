This season, sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs has exhibited more maturity and confidence on the court than ever before. But as the Wolverines started facing tougher opponents, her role became more limited. Yet, she waited patiently for her moment.

As that wait grew longer, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico noticed that Hobbs was playing tight and losing some confidence.

“Her and I sat down this week and talked about some of the things I really wanted her to focus on,” Barnes Arico said after Saturday’s loss against Iowa. “I felt like she was pressing a little bit and (we discussed) just trying to keep her confidence even when she wasn’t seeing great minutes … So I felt like going into today, she was going to have a lot of confidence and I think she did and I think for some of the young kids that’s a big thing.”

Last year, Hobbs’s contribution against the Hawkeyes was limited to what she could do from the sidelines. She maximized that opportunity, infusing the team with energy and inventing elaborate celebrations. This year against Iowa, Hobbs got her opportunity on the floor — and she was ready for it.

“I know the situation Jordan has to play in, like coming off the bench, never knowing when your number’s gonna be called,” graduate forward Emily Kiser said. “It gets really hard to come in and to be ready. To come in and just play defense is one thing, but to come in and score and shoot, that’s really difficult to be ready for that moment.”

Coming off the bench in the second quarter, Hobbs caught the ball in the corner behind the 3-point line. Curling around a screen from fifth-year wing Leigha Brown, Hobbs drove through the heart of the Hawkeyes’ defense and finished at the basket with a layup to extend the Wolverines’ lead to six.

“Something we’ve been telling her is to keep her confidence, be ready for that moment,” Kiser said. “And the deeper we can go (in the bench), especially with how long the season is, with me being an old lady and falling all over the place, it’s big.”

Hobbs contributed significantly to Michigan’s depth against Iowa, scoring 12 of the team’s 19 bench points. She outscored three starters from the time she checked into the game, utilizing multiple weapons in her offensive arsenal.

“Jordan is such an incredible scorer,” Barnes Arico said. “She’s one of the best scorers that we have on the team, and I definitely know that she’s capable of that.”

Down by 14 with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Hobbs hit a three to keep the Wolverines in the game. Four minutes later, she hit another triple to cut the Hawkeyes’ lead to seven, giving Michigan a late chance to reclaim its early lead.

Despite the Wolverines not being able to finish the game with a win, Hobbs’ contribution can’t be overlooked. Her 12 points — a career high — were instrumental in bringing them back into a game that could have snowballed into a complete blowout, rather than a single-digit defeat.

As the long season progresses, Michigan — especially if it continues to struggle with foul trouble — will need bench players to step up when their numbers are called. Against Iowa, Hobbs’ number was called and she answered with a career-best performance. Now, the Wolverines hope that she will continue to deliver in key moments.