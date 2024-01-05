BLOOMINGTON — This season, the Michigan women’s basketball team has lived by the 3-pointer. Averaging eight made threes per game off of over 21 attempts per game, the Wolverines have employed a multifaceted attack from beyond the arc. Four players shoot over 40% from deep, and they have six viable 3-point threats who shoot at a clip over 30%.

But against Indiana, Michigan died by the three.

“I don’t think we got in a good offensive flow,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “I thought they did a good job defensively. Probably on their scout (they have) that we’re a really good 3-point shooting team.”

From the get-go, the Hoosiers frustrated the Wolverines and refused to give up open looks. Throughout the contest, Michigan struggled to find open players on the perimeter — and when players did get open, Indiana’s closeouts ensured that they weren’t open for long.

“Our job was to protect the three point line,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “We knew the kids that could heat up … we wanted to try to run them off the arc as much as we could.”

Entering the game, the Hoosiers’ goal was to limit Michigan to just four made threes, half of its season average. They did that and more, only surrendering one.

Shooting just 1-for-9, the Wolverines didn’t even reach half of their typical attempts. Consequently, the starting lineup struggled to score, and the lid on the basket didn’t have a chance to come off as the volume of shots failed to increase.

But the 3-point trouble for Michigan didn’t end on offense. Those woes were compounded by the Hoosiers’ incredible shooting clip behind the arc.

Indiana lit up the Wolverines from deep, starting off with a scorching 6-for-6 from behind the arc on shots that were barely contested amid a perfect shooting first quarter from the field.

“They were just taking risks and leaving some people open,” forward Mackenzie Holmes said. “I don’t know why you would ever leave Sara Scalia open on the perimeter, but they did and she made them pay. Same with Sydney Parrish. I think they took a chance, didn’t necessarily close out very hard, and then we knocked them down especially early on in the game.”

Scalia and Parrish are lethal shooting threats, and both torched Michigan last season, making three 3-pointers each in the Hoosiers’ first win over the Wolverines. They are known threats, yet Michigan left them wide open for easy looks, which they subsequently buried.

Those shots were set up by Indiana’s ball movement that forced Michigan’s defense to focus on Holmes.

“It helps having Holmes down low, obviously she gets a lot of attention down there,” Hoosier guard Sara Scalia said. “They’re gonna have to dig or double, which opens it up on the perimeter for us. So we just gotta stick our shots like we did in the first half.”

With Indiana shooting at an unbeatable clip in the first quarter, Michigan’s own 3-point attack couldn’t keep up. The Hoosiers won the 3-point battle handily, shooting 47.4% from deep with nine makes to the Wolverines’ one.

After digging itself a gigantic 19-point hole after the first quarter, the Wolverines needed a 3-point outburst to have a chance at a big run. As a team that made 13 or more threes in three consecutive games, they were capable.

But ultimately, they never proved it.