After going 0-for-3 from the floor in the first quarter, Leigha Brown had something to prove.

One of the “greatest competitors” that Michigan women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico has ever known, the fifth-year senior wing had an undeniable fire under her from the opening whistle of the 19th-ranked Wolverines’ matchup with Appalachian State. But her shots didn’t fall in the first fifteen minutes. She waited for the turning point, a shot that would temporarily satisfy the competitive spark that drives her.

And three minutes into the second quarter, that moment came.

After draining a 3-pointer and extending Michigan’s lead to nine, Brown threw her arms up in the air as cheers erupted in Crisler Center. She relished in the success for just a second, tilting her head back as a smile spread across her face, before tracking back on defense.

“She really just loves to compete,” Barnes Arico said. “(She) loves to win, brings fire and brings energy and she’s such a tremendous playmaker, and I think everybody saw that tonight.”

Finishing the game with 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds, Brown made her presence felt throughout the contest. Whether she was hitting her signature mid-range jumper or snaking a cross-court pass to an open teammate, Brown impacted almost every facet of the game.

“(Brown) is such an amazing player,” freshman forward Chyra Evans said. “She’s so crafty, and it’s almost like she’s got eyes in the back of her head, like she can just see everything. She can see where the defense is going, and she just has a knack for finding people who are open and just somehow flicking the ball out and it gets there.”

As a wing who has played significant minutes at point guard this season, Brown can shoot and pass the ball at an extremely high level. She consistently showcases her passing abilities, finding teammates both on the wing and under the basket. Throughout the season, she has cemented her case for best passer on the team — she leads the group in assists with 53, eight of which came on Saturday.

Her shooting abilities are often on display as well, propelling her to double digit scoring numbers in all but two games this year. Against the Mountaineers, however, she also demonstrated her skills in cleaning the glass.

“(Brown’s) ability to rebound the basketball is pretty special as well,” Barnes Arico said. “And she got up for a couple of those rebounds today.”

With five defensive rebounds and one offensive board, Brown’s contributions on the glass are more notable than most at the guard position.

She often finds herself collecting the ball under the basket and using her passing skills to find an open teammate on a breakaway, opening the transition game up for the Wolverines. She also scoops and scores herself, as she did midway through the second quarter with a defensive board and driving transition layup to extend Michigan’s lead to 18.

Brown’s impact on the court extends beyond what can be found on the stat sheet, though. And that showed against App State.

At the point guard position, Brown sets the offensive tone for the Wolverines, facilitating play and working to set the team up for success. But she does more than just the duties of a true point player. She emanates a contagious energy, one that was observable on Saturday.

“We always say — or at least I feel it and I know Coach Arico has talked about this — when Leigha’s confident, we’re all confident,” sophomore guard Greta Kampschroeder said. “She’s the one giving us confidence. Just seeing Leigha come out today with that fire, it kind of helped all of us and gave us a boost.”

Brown claps, celebrates and cheers for her teammates after triumphs on the floor. She moves around the court exuding intensity and confidence — in her style of play, her body language, and even her facial expressions.

And even when she’s on the bench, she still embodies the spirit of a driven player and teammate. When sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs took a charge with four minutes left in the game, Michigan’s bench broke out in cheers, with players standing and jumping around in excitement. Brown was the last one on the sidelines to sit back down.

“I mean, she had a day when you have 16 (points), eight (assists) and six (rebounds), that’s pretty awesome,” Barnes Arico said. “But just her ability to make others better is really incredible.”

Heading into the second quarter against App State, Brown may have found herself with something to prove after a meager shooting performance in the first frame. But by the final whistle, she had certainly proven herself — as a shooter and beyond.