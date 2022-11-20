FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The No. 23 Michigan women’s basketball team (4-0 overall) entered its first road test against Fairfield (2-3) without any experience in a hostile environment and minimal experience playing while behind. And for much of the first half, that situational inexperience was on display.

After a slow start and sloppy play, the Wolverines were able to slowly pull away from the Stags, emerging with a 69-53 victory.

Fairfield drew first blood, scoring five unanswered before senior guard Maddie Nolan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Michigan up, both of which were assisted by fifth-year wing Leigha Brown. The rest of the first quarter remained a tight, relatively messy affair as the teams traded points, fouls and turnovers. A buzzer-beater 3-pointer from sophomore guard Laila Phelia put the Wolverines up by five at the end of the first quarter, giving them a jolt of energy they hoped would carry them into the second.

But Michigan struggled to find separation as the Stags fought to keep the game close. Fairfield looked quicker, more alert and like the more united team while the Wolverines let travel calls and the Stags’ aggressive zone defense affect their game. Entering halftime, Michigan seemed to have hit more of a rhythm, going into the break up 34-25, its largest lead of the half and one it swiftly build upon after scoring seven points in the final minute.

Opening the second half, the Wolverines appeared more cohesive. Steals on three of Fairfield’s first four offensive possessions allowed the Michigan lead to be extended to double digits for the first time all game. After Brown poured in five points in less than a minute of play, the Stags called a timeout less than three minutes into the half.

Immediately out of the timeout, the Wolverines forced yet another Fairfield turnover as their defense continued to play with an intensity that seemed to be lacking earlier in the game.

It was now the Stags’ turn to play frustrated, following up their rapid turnovers with two defensive fouls in a one-man press and reaching five team fouls less than halfway through the quarter.

As Michigan continued to force Fairfield to throw the ball away, the Stags turned stagnant.

The Wolverines held Fairfield to just six points in the second half of the quarter, ending the frame with eight points off of nine Stag turnovers.

Carrying a 16-point lead into the final quarter of play, Michigan kept the pressure up. Gone was the lackadaisical play that plagued the team in the first half. Instead, full-court defense, traps and aggressive rebounding were on display. But with that increased intensity came more fouls, with the Wolverines sending Fairfield to the line three times in as many minutes.

As the final buzzer neared, the Stags fought to stay in the game, never letting Michigan grow its lead. But ultimately, the Wolverines’ aggressive defense and methodical offense were too much for Fairfield to overcome.