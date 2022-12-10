For the first time since March 4, 2021, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team walked off the Crisler Center court defeated.

Falling to Toledo on Thursday night after their comeback came up just short, the Wolverines snapped their 21-game home winning streak and 9-0 start to the season.

Losing at home often stings even more than on the road, especially when a team has successfully defended its home court for an entire season and then some. As graduate forward Emily Kiser and sophomore guard Laila Phelia acknowledged postgame, Michigan prides itself on “protecting the block M” — something that it was unable to do against the Rockets.

Usually, the Wolverines would be forced to quickly move on from a deflating loss like Thursday’s. Rarely does the team have more than three or four days between games — longer breaks are only scheduled three times for Michigan during the entire 2022-23 season.

And one of them — the longest, with eight full days between matchups to account for players’ finals — now faces the Wolverines.

“We didn’t show up ready enough to play so I mean, you go home with those thoughts and you’re not really happy with them,” Kiser said. “But you gotta move on. Unfortunately, we have a long break now, which is never fun. But you know, next one.”

After burying itself in a game where abundant opportunities were consistently thwarted by Toledo, Michigan has no shortage of areas to look at when working on improvements.

One in particular, however, is the team’s play from the opening whistle to the halftime break.

“(Toledo is) a really solid, experienced team (that) jumped on us early,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole that we weren’t able to recover from.”

Despite being unable to complete the comeback, Barnes Arico also noted that there can sometimes be more to learn from in a loss than a win. Especially for a team like Michigan that is still tinkering with lineups and solidifying its identity on the court, a close, hard-fought loss like Thursday’s provides ample opportunities to learn and grow.

“We’re gonna lose games, and it’s gonna be how we respond to losing games,” Barnes Arico said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of things that we can really dissect from (the Toledo game) that we can get better at moving forward.”

Ultimately, looking forward and using a loss as material for improvement is the most important and effective response. However, it’s often easier said than done, especially when a team must wait a lengthy eight days before getting the opportunity to bounce back.

“One through fifteen, everyone needs to get better,” Kiser said. “Myself, Laila, everybody. Even the people who weren’t playing because we can use the bench as much as possible. So (it’s) good and bad as we gotta sit on this loss for a week, but we can focus on us.”

Phelia, looking disappointed and discouraged with her head in her hands, echoed Kiser’s sentiment:

“I feel like the biggest thing is just coming back,” she said before pausing for a second and taking a breath. “And protecting the block M.”

The Wolverines will get an opportunity to do just that when they return to Crisler on Dec. 17 to face Appalachian State. But in the meantime, Michigan will be forced to sit with Thursday’s disappointing loss.

And in that extended break, the Wolverines have a choice:

Let the loss define the next eight days, or use it as fuel to focus on improvements and return to their home court even stronger.