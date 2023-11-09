Wednesday morning, the Michigan women’s basketball team took another step toward joining the ranks of top programs.

It wasn’t anything it did on the court, nor did it even involve the players on its current roster. For the first time in program history, the Wolverines inked two five-star recruits — guards Syla Swords and Olivia Olson. Swords and Olson, who make Michigan one of just two programs to land two top-15 recruits, headline a class ranked No. 4 overall by ESPN. The class is rounded out with four-star guard Mila Holloway, forward Aiyanna Dunbar and three-star forward Te’Yala Delfosse.

Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class currently outpaces each of the 2023 Final Four teams, only trailing Texas, UCLA and UConn. Granted, five of the top 10 recruits have yet to commit and that ranking may change. But the Wolverines’ newfound ability to consistently compete for recruits with the most established programs in the nation is promising for Michigan, which is yet to win its first conference championship or reach the Final Four.

“A class like this does not happen without all of the players who have come before and laid this foundation,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said in a press release. “… It’s because of what they accomplished, what we have built and the banners we have hung that we could sign a class who believes they can win a national championship.”

While those goals seem lofty, the first step may be the migration of top prospects into their ranks — Swords and Olson are the two highest-rated recruits in Michigan women’s basketball history. Both have international playing experience, with Olson playing for the United States U16 team in 2021 and Swords serving as the only high schooler on the Canadian Senior Women’s National Team, which is vying for an Olympic berth and laced with WNBA talent.

“I got to watch (Syla) play with Canada twice this past summer and think she is one of the best guards in the world,” Barnes Arico said. “Her experience with Canada Basketball this past summer and right now has also allowed her an early look at how the game changes as you continue to move up levels, which will help her transition to college basketball.”

International experience evolves players’ game beyond their peers, and both Swords and Olson will bring that advantage into next year. And the incoming freshmen’s experience at such a high level of competition could prepare them for filling spots left by graduating upperclassmen.

The class is all the more impressive with how it addresses holes in the Wolverines’ roster. Michigan has not had a true point guard since 2022, the last time it reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Now, it has two highly-touted point guards that will be on the roster next year in Olson and Holloway.

“It was definitely important with this class that we got another point guard because that’s a position that is really key for us,” Barnes Arico said. “(Holloway) has such great court vision and a feel for the game.”

Since its last true point guards graduated in 2022, Michigan has forced off-ball guards into the role hoping to find a working solution. Olson’s and Holloway’s experiences as true point guards and abilities to set up their teammates for success will be crucial as the Wolverines move on from their current corps of forced point guards in the coming seasons. But while Olson is listed as a point guard, she is more versatile than that label suggests.

“Liv is a flat-out game-changer,” Barnes Arico said. “She is so dynamic and can legitimately play all five positions, which is so valuable as our game continues to evolve. She can post you up, she can shoot the three, she can get to the basket and she just makes everyone around her better.”

Versatility is becoming more and more important, especially when it comes to player development at the collegiate level. The Wolverines challenged Leigha Brown last season with the point guard role, in addition to her typical slot on the wing. That versatility proved valuable for her and Michigan alike, boosting Brown’s assist numbers and accordingly, team scoring. With similar demonstrated versatility at lower levels, Olson could prove valuable at multiple spots on the floor for the Wolverines.

The 2024 class is also set to fill gaps in the post. While Dunbar and Delfosse aren’t as highly-touted as the guard trio, they still show promise for Michigan — especially given the program’s proven ability to develop talent in the frontcourt. Both Naz Hillmon and Emily Kiser entered the program as four-star recruits, ranked 58th and 78th by ESPN, respectively. They concluded their careers as All-Big Ten first team players. If the Wolverines can develop Dunbar and Delfosse in a similar fashion, they could be in position to compete in a growing Big Ten.

If one thing is clear from its 2024 commitments, Michigan has made itself a desirable destination for top talent. While it will require one more season of waiting, the Wolverines hope that the program’s best-ever recruiting class can elevate them to a new level of success.