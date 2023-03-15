The map below displays the walkability of different census blocks in Washtenaw County as reported by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA calculates walkability using intersection density, proximity to public transportation, varied types of employment and occupied housing.

Intersection density measures how many intersections per square mile are within a transit block. More intersections indicate people are more likely to walk.

Proximity to transit measures how close the population center is to the nearest stop on public transportation.

All of the metrics shown in the map range from the lowest possible score of 1 and the highest possible score of 20. The EPA calculated these values by comparing all census blocks nationwide. If a census block has a score of 1, it is in the worst 5% of that metric nationwide. If a census block has a score of 20, it is in the top 5% of that metric.

Use the search button to find your address.