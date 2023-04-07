Despite efforts to reduce gender disparities in recent years, in 2022, only 37% of all professors at the University of Michigan were women. While there is no publicly available, recent data on the University’s gender pay gap, the Office of the Provost has commissioned several studies that demonstrate gender disparities among U-M professors, most recently in 2005 and 2011.

A 2011 study found that female professors are paid 1.6% less than their male counterparts when controlling for position and time at the University. However, male professors are more likely to be higher ranking. In 2011, 57% of male professors were full professors while only 41% of female professors were full professors, the highest rank of professors. While the 2005 and 2011 studies didn’t control for position and time at the University, both studies found women make 3.8% less than men; this difference didn’t change between 2005 and 2011. This gender pay gap is smaller than the national gap, where women on average made 23% less than men made in 2011.

Salary differences are also prevalent through position. Because the percentage of women decreases as position increases, salary disparities between positions also indicate disparities between men and women.

The gender gap persists at other schools outside of the University of Michigan. A recent study of four large land grant universities indicates that women are less likely to receive tenure or be promoted to full professor and, by extension, more likely to be paid less.

At the University of Michigan, there are 3 ranks of professors: assistant, associate and full professors. Assistant professors are working towards tenure, while the other two positions already have it. The gap in rank at the University between male and female professors has improved since 2013, but there are still more male professors than female professors, especially at the highest ranks. This isn’t entirely due to current policy at the University; if junior women weren’t hired as commonly in the past due to gender discrimination, then there are fewer of them that can be promoted now. The salary data released by the University does not include a gender breakdown.

Across schools, colleges and departments, full professors are paid the most. Associate and assistant professors are the next highest paid. Lecturers are paid the least across the colleges.

In the highest-paid schools, the Law School and Ross School of Business, The Michigan Daily categorized the gender of professors and found men are paid about $10,000 more than women on average, not considering position. Professors were categorized using pronouns in their University bios or, when that wasn’t available, through external articles.

In 2011, male faculty at the University were more senior, averaging 21 years since their last degree and 14.1 years at the University. By comparison, female faculty averaged 17.8 years since their last degree and 11.0 years at the University. The experience gap could be attributed to several reasons — including increased hiring of female faculty at junior levels, women leaving academia at higher rates and a gender disparity in promotions.

The lack of women in academia makes it harder to increase the numbers. Some studies indicate that women having female mentors causes them to publish more, which allows them to be more successful academics. It's harder to increase the number of female professors when there are fewer of them to serve as mentors.

Universities are adopting policies to reduce gender inequity, but they aren’t always effective. When considering whether or not someone should be granted tenure, departments consider research output, teaching and service. Some universities instituted a policy where for one year after the birth or adoption of a child, the parents can pause the tenure clock — the length of time an assistant professor has to get tenure. If they don’t get tenure within that time, they either have to move jobs or take a lower position. Studies have found this benefits men more than women, however, because women usually use that time to care for the child, in comparison to men, who use it to publish more research.

The University allows tenure-track professors to stop the clock for up to two years to care for a dependent. They do have a specific policy for people who gave birth, but men and women can request the same pause for caring for children, so it is effectively the same as a gender-neutral pause.

Raises in academia are achieved through negotiating, especially with offers from other universities. Getting an offer from another university requires the administration at their current university and at others to assume they are willing to move. Studies indicate there is a disadvantage in married women's ability to move as compared to single women during their postdoctoral fellowships. There is no similar difference for married versus single men, which also limits pay increases for women.

Without salary data including gender information, it’s not possible to know the exact size of the gender pay gap at the University. Looking at gender gaps in position and recent studies from other universities indicate the salary gap still exists, even though the University has made progress since 2013 in increasing the percentage of faculty that are women.

