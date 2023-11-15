The Michigan Daily analyzed menu and student traffic data at each dining hall on campus. Read on to delve into the University of Michigan’s dining data through a series of interactive visuals.

Compared to lunch and dinner, breakfast menu items are the most similar across the dining halls. The most common breakfast items are oatmeal and scrambled eggs. For lunch, the top items begin to vary across the dining halls. Out of every dining hall, Mosher-Jordan offers made-to-order sandwiches most frequently. If you’re craving tacos, look no further than South Quad, where the taco bar is featured every day. Markley and North Quad are good bets to satisfy your sweet tooth, serving chocolate chunk cookies almost every day. Only Bursley and East Quad regularly serve the duo of cheese bread and cheese pizza.

If you’re on the lookout for chicken tenders, there’s a good chance your dining hall will be serving them on Friday. Looking for blueberry muffins? If it’s breakfast, there’s a good chance one will be waiting for you wherever you are.

Have another item you’ve been thinking about? Interact with the visual below to find out when and where your favorite menu items are served the most.

If you ever want to eat a meal in peace and avoid the crowds, go to South Quad, Bursley or Mosher-Jordan anytime from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on a weekday. In fall 2021, on Wednesdays, the number of students who swiped into South Quad decreased 56% from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Michigan Daily wishes you well as you embark on your dining hall adventures. See you next year!

Data Journalists Pranathi Dandamudi and Oliver Gao can be reached at pdandam@umich.edu and ogao@umich.edu.