With 1:30 left in the Michigan water polo team’s match against Harvard, the small but supportive crowd rose to its feet at Canham Natatorium as the seniors checked in for their final home match. Senior goalkeeper Alex Brown corralled the ball with 29 seconds to go and the celebration began.

To this applause, the 12th-ranked Wolverines (21-9 overall, 8-1 CWPA) won their final regular season match over the 14th-ranked Crimson (21-7, 5-4). The win capped a streak that saw Michigan win 12 of its final 14 matches and inch closer to Princeton, which owns the goal-differential tiebreaker for first place in the Collegiate Water Polo Association.

“I think that whole entire time we completely dominated that game,” Michigan coach Cassie Churnside said. “We had full control of it it was good defense and offensively so I was very very excited at how we’re playing. I feel like we are peaking at the right moment and we are still only going up.”

Essential to the win was junior attacker Kata Utassy. The Utassy show was on full display from the first quarter as she was credited with an assist on the first goal of the game, scored by junior center Elise Walker, and then scored a goal of her own — both in the first five minutes of play.

“I think we played well,” Utassy said. “We’ve talked about starting the first quarter how we wanted it to and I think that showed on the scoreboard.”

The emphasis on a fast start resulted in a 3-0 first quarter lead, and the dominance continued into the second as Brown pitched a shutout through the first 13 minutes of play before Harvard attacker Ruby Hodge scored with 2:45 left in the first half, bringing the score to 6-1.

The Harvard attack continued to pick up steam after the Crimson went down 10-1. During an eight-minute period bridging the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth quarters, Harvard went on a 6-1 run, and tightened the game to 11-7. However Michigan stopped the bleeding in the fourth behind stiff defense and goaltending by the Wolverines.

“It’s hard to keep a team like Harvard on lockdown,” Churnside said. “We knew some of that was gonna happen. It’s more just re-focusing the girls and not letting the momentum swing in Harvard’s favor.”

At the end of the day, Utassy took matters into her own hands, scoring two more goals with 4:10 and 3:17 to go, respectively. Her dominance was apparent in the box score: 6 goals on 7 shots, 2 assists, and 2 steals on defense. Utassy’s complete takeover from Utassy led to a successful afternoon for Michigan, which emerged victorious, with a 15-8 victory.

“Our system is clicking, all the skills we have been working on are clicking,” Churnside said. “They’re understanding how to implement them, I think everything is just clicking right now at the right time.”

The Wolverines hope the clicking will continue into the postseason as Utassy made her intentions clear:

“I want to win the ring.”