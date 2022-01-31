After a successful weekend at the ASU Cross Conference Challenge that included three top-10 wins, the No. 6 Michigan water polo team returned to Ann Arbor to face yet another formidable tournament challenge: the Michigan Invitational.

While it wasn’t as successful an outing, the Wolverines (5-3 overall) largely performed to their expectations at the Michigan Invitational, earning wins over No. 5 Hawai’i (3-1) and No. 22 Marist (0-3) while coming short against No. 2 Stanford (4-0) and No. 3 UCLA (9-0).

“It’s a little disappointing with the loss today, but overall our effort was fantastic,” Michigan coach Dr. Marcelo Leonardi said following Sunday’s loss against UCLA. “We got the win against Hawai’i, which was a big win for NCAA seedings. We tested our mettle against Stanford, who is probably the best team in the country, and the win against Marist was impressive for sure, we got our bench some experience and added some depth.”

The weekend was a mixed bag for Michigan, full of blowouts and tightly fought contests alike. Saturday’s games started with a highly competitive matchup against Hawai’i, where three Wolverines scored multiple goals to keep a fourth quarter surge by the Rainbow Wahine at bay.

Michigan had no answer for Stanford, however, as Olympic gold medalist Makenzie Fischer scored five goals en route to a 14-5 thrashing of the Wolverines by the Cardinal. At halftime, Stanford led by an eye-popping 9-2 margin.

“We have room for growth, there’s no question,” Leonardi said. “Stanford is a fantastic team and we’re gonna have to match up if we want to go far in the NCAAs.”

Looking to rebound on Sunday, Michigan made a statement blowout of their own against Marist. Graduate student attacker Maddie O’Reilly scored four goals, while senior utility Maddy Steele and sophomore center forward Elise Walker each added two of their own. Five other Wolverines scored in what became a 13-5 win against the Red Foxes.

“Going into the weekend, we wanted to outperform the teams we played and our own goals,” O’Reilly said. “We got battle tested, but we’re hungry for more and we’re in it together.”

In the afternoon finale, the Bruins ran out to a 4-1 score early in the first period; however, the Wolverines went on a run of their own to end the quarter at a 5-4 deficit. Ultimately, though, UCLA was able to find one more goal than Michigan in each quarter, and finished with a 13-9 victory over the Wolverines.

Despite the loss, Leonardi emphasized the culture of the team and its growth mindset.

“At the end of the day, it’s about confidence,” Leonardi said. “We made this gauntlet for ourselves. Four ranked games in two days is what we wanted. We don’t shy away from competition, we crave it.”