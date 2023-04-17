In Sunday’s match against Harvard, the Michigan water polo team’s seniors ended the day right where they started: together.



They were greeted with balloons, handmade signs and raucous applause from family and friends as they were honored at a pregame ceremony honoring their last home match. After a Crimson timeout with 1:30 left in the game, the cheers came roaring back as they all entered one last time to finish their last home game of the season in the pool together.



Senior goalkeeper Alex Brown savored the moment.



“Honestly, it did affect me,” Brown said. “I’ve spent four years with the girls in my class and also the two grads, and so it was really special to be able to come out and play, with such a great crowd, too.”



Once the ball was in play, however, Brown was all business. She was on her game in the first quarter, saving every Harvard shot as the Wolverines opened up a 3-0 lead. She rebuffed a prime Harvard opportunity in the second quarter to keep the Michigan lead at three. The Wolverines dealt with two exclusion penalties, but Brown’s blocking ability kept the Crimson off the board.



With Brown’s stellar performance Sunday, Michigan coach Cassie Churnside is glad she is choosing to use her final year of eligibility with the Wolverines.



“I’m so excited to get her back next year,” Churnside said. “She’s one of the top goalies in the conference, arguably in the NCAA. Holding a team like Harvard to eight goals and under, we got to give credit where it’s earned, it’s Alex Brown.”



It wasn’t just the Alex Brown show, though, and Churnside sang the praises of every senior on the roster. In addition to Brown, Sophie Tovani, Grace Harbaugh and Jess Henningsen have been key parts of Michigan’s program for multiple years. That quartet, along with the graduate duo of Erin Neustrom and Ava Morrant, carried the Wolverines through a coaching transition this offseason.



“As far as our grad students go, those were the only two girls who have actually played big, big, big minutes for us that came back,” said Churnside. “Their leadership … I needed it so much, coming in here and being a new coach, giving a new system of play. Their attitude, their skill level is just unmatched.”



Junior attacker Kata Utassy, who led Michigan with six goals, leaned on those seniors as she entered the program.



“When I came in as a freshman, obviously we had a coaching change, and that was something to overcome,” Utassy said. “They were there the entire way, they were supporting us, they were leading us, I’m very grateful for them.”



The seniors continued their support and leadership, while also helping shape Utassy into the star she has become for the Wolverines.



“I’ve learned so much from them from the last three or four years,” Utassy said. “I just love them, I’m gonna miss them.”



Harvard would not stay silenced forever, and cut the deficit from 10-1 to 11-4 in the final minutes of the third quarter, before scoring three more goals early in the fourth quarter to get it to 11-7. The scoring spree gave Harvard a burst of energy, and the intensity of the game suddenly ramped up.



A younger team might have panicked in the face of such pressure, but the senior-laden Michigan squad was able to refocus to ensure the Crimson would get no closer, with Morrant scoring to stem the bleeding. A Tovani goal after a save from Brown slammed the door on Harvard, and from there the senior celebration commenced.



With the Wolverines holding a 15-7 advantage, Churnside put every one of her seniors in the pool for the last minute and a half of the game. Brown, Tovani, Harbaugh, Henningsen, Neustrom and Morrant closed out the game for Michigan, sharing the pool at Canham Natatorium one last time.



Harvard scored once more, but with less than 30 seconds remaining, Brown made one final save, and simply held the ball as the clock counted down to victory.



“It was a great feeling, especially with the crowd that we had,” Brown said. “It was just really special to be able to end the game like that after such a great performance by the team.”



As Brown held the ball, those in attendance rose to their feet, showing their appreciation for her and the rest of Michigan’s seniors. The seconds ticked away as the crowd clapped and cheered, and the Wolverine seniors finished their home careers together.



