With 32 seconds left in the game, No. 6 Princeton called a timeout with possession to follow. No. 12 Michigan led 7-6 and felt the pressure of the Tigers’ offense as the clock ticked down.

With two seconds left on the Princeton shot clock and an open shot, senior goalkeeper Alex Brown blocked the shot and the ball deflected off her arms. As the last two seconds of the match ticked by with the ball in Brown’s arms, the Wolverines clinched the first win of the weekend in a one-point victory.

The highly anticipated game kicked off the No. 12 Michigan water polo team’s (22-9 overall, 9-1 CWPA) weekend at Canham Natatorium where it faced No. 6 Princeton (27-3, 9-1) with hopes of dominating in its home pool.

Coming off of a loss to the Tigers on April 2, this win meant a lot more than just another tally on the win column.

“One hundred percent, I know we wanted it more than them,” Michigan coach Cassie Churnside said. “Princeton’s no joke, they’re ranked number six for a reason.”

In the first quarter, the Wolverines grabbed the game’s momentum with a quick goal by graduate attacker Ava Morrant on a power play. Michigan further revealed its ability to take advantage of power plays with junior attacker Lola Ciruli sinking Michigan’s second goal due to clean passing around the perimeter.

“I feel like whoever scores the first goal makes a huge difference for the momentum,” Morrant said. “It’s awesome when we get that first goal in to get us in the right energy.”

The Wolverines’ early momentum was halted by three goals from the Tigers due to miscommunication between Michigan players and apprehension from the defense. Princeton’s aggressive strategy turned its offense into goals. But, it also served as a double edged sword, as that same aggression led to power plays for the Wolverines who scored on all three, their third goal aided by junior attacker Kata Utassy.

The second quarter was quiet on offense with a heavily defensive game and only one goal for each team. Utassy secured her second goal of the game, while the Tigers continued to wrack up exclusion penalties and create power play opportunities that Michigan failed to capitalize unlike its first quarter performance.

When the Wolverines entered the pool for the third quarter tied 4-4 with Princeton, there was a new energy among the players. Despite having only one exclusion in the first half compared to Princeton’s seven, the Wolverines had three within the first four minutes of the third quarter.

With increased aggression on offense, junior center Elise Walker grabbed Michigan’s fifth goal after a strong passing series, and Morrant made a penalty shot shortly after. Defensively, Brown had a shutout quarter in goal, due in large part to the defense stepping up.

“(The third quarter) definitely gave me a lot of confidence, especially moving into the fourth,” Brown said. “I think anytime you have a shutout quarter, that’s credit to the defense.”

The fourth quarter was the most aggressive and stressful quarter for Michigan, with five exclusions and a comeback by Princeton to make the score 7-6. Strong defensive play for the Wolverines was vital as the clock counted down and it seemed the Tigers might tie the game.

“Our confidence kept growing and theirs probably kept going away,” Churnside said. “Princeton can hang with us for a half, but then we’re just entering with a second-half team that’s just untouchable.”

Michigan never relinquished that lead, as Brown clutched the final save in the last seconds to end the game and hand Princeton just its third loss of the season. For Michigan, the win set the tone for the rest of the weekend.

“The girls have to win it, not me,” Churnside said. “ (And) that felt damn good.”