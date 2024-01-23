

On the eve of a new season, the No. 13 Michigan water polo team struggled to find positive outcomes against elite competition in the Fresno State Polo-Palooza.

Finishing the weekend without a win, the Wolverines (0-3 overall) dropped close games to No. 5 Hawaii (2-0) and No. 10 Fresno State (4-0) before finishing off the weekend flat against No. 4 California (3-0).

Michigan started out hot in its match against the Rainbow Wahine. After jumping out to a 4-1 lead in the first quarter, the Wolverines seemed to be firmly in the driver’s seat. Senior attacker Sammi Monroe added one more goal before half giving Michigan a 5-2 lead.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, however, a flurry of Hawaii goals to start the second half erased their lead in a matter of minutes. Finding itself down two goals with time dwindling, Michigan turned to senior attacker Kata Utassy from the five-meter line.

“(Utassy) does everything for us,” Michigan coach Cassie Churnside said. “She’s found a way to buy in and find a role on this team, no matter what we need.”

In that moment, the Wolverines needed a goal, which Utassy calmly delivered. Her strike to the right side of the net stopped the bleeding and brought her team back within one goal. Going back and forth for the remainder of the fourth period, neither team gained a significant edge.

As Michigan led in the waning seconds of the game, Rainbow Wahine attacker Lucia Gomez de la Puente buried a goal into the back of the net, knotting the score at 11 and forcing overtime.

When the sprinters broke for the ball to start the overtime period, the sun broke through the clouds for the first time all morning. However, the sun shone favorably on Hawaii as it went on to add three goals in the period to the Wolverines’ zero as Michigan dropped the first game of its season, 14-11.

Later on Saturday, the Wolverines squared off against the Polo-Palooza’s host, the Bulldogs.

In contrast to the first game, Michigan got off to a slow start, conceding the first four goals and heading into the first-quarter break down 5-1. At times during the first half, the Wolverines looked outclassed as they were unable to beat Fresno State’s goalie, succumbing to high ball pressure and allowing Bulldog attackers to gain leverage inside.

Yet, Michigan never quit.

Trailing the entire game, with 25 seconds remaining in the match, Monroe found the back of the net to bring the Wolverines within one. But it was too little, too late as time would run out on the match, and with it, the hopes of a comeback for Michigan as it lost, 10-11.

“We could just never dig ourselves out of the hole we found ourselves in,” Churnside said.

On Sunday, the Wolverines were still in pursuit of their first win as they looked to upset the Golden Bears in their last match of the weekend to avoid leaving empty-handed.

Unlike the first two games, both teams’ defenses shined in the first quarter. After Michigan conceded two goals within the first two minutes, both teams went scoreless for the rest of the period as the Wolverines adjusted to Cal’s offensive attack.

Michigan’s defense finally broke down with 5:15 left in the second quarter as Golden Bears attacker Reagan Whitney capitalized on a wide-open look, opening the floodgates. Cal poured on three more goals, and the Wolverines found themselves trailing going into the half.

“We’re learning how to play tired,” Churnside said. “And that’s something that in every championship game you’re going to have to know how to do”

Capitalizing on a tired Michigan defense, the Golden Bears picked up where they left off in the second half, netting six goals in the third quarter. For the first time all weekend, the Wolverines seemed both down and out. They found themselves with little offensive direction throughout the rest of the game, ultimately losing, 16-7.

“I’m not going to tell you that I wasn’t disappointed in going 0-3,” Churnside said. “But after reflecting back and watching film, we realized there was a really high chance we could’ve gone 3-0.”

Remaining competitive against championship-caliber opponents is encouraging for Michigan. Out to achieve their goals, the Wolverines will need to beat those opponents.