After an undefeated start to its season, the No. 7 Michigan water polo team entered this weekend with the chance to match up against some of the nation’s toughest competition in the Bulldog Fest.

But in the end, it didn’t all go according to plan. The Wolverines (5-2 overall) captured a win over No. 8 Fresno State (0-4) while struggling defensively in their blowout loss to No. 6 Hawaii (4-0) and even in their contentious game against No. 4 California (3-0).

“It was really small mistakes that were leading to really big outcomes,” Michigan coach Cassie Churnside said. “Changing those small mistakes went a long way later with California.”

While the Wolverines’ offense dominated in its first game of the weekend against the Bulldogs, Michigan’s defensive lapses were already evident. The Wolverines allowed 42 shots — 26 on goal — and came mere inches from losing their lead in the game. Senior goalkeeper Alex Brown came up big with 17 saves, though, propelling Michigan to a 13-9 win over Fresno State.

In its second game of the day, the Wolverines were pitted against an undefeated Hawaii — Michigan was not prepared.

The Rainbow Wahine generated open shots and converted in transition early in the game, giving Hawaii a substantial 8-3 lead at the half. While the Wolverines’ offense remained stagnant, their defensive woes continued as they allowed 24 shots on goal. With three of its players scoring hat tricks, Hawaii thrashed Michigan, 15-6.

“We took a shocking punch to the face and we faltered,” Churnside said. “We just dug ourselves a hole that we struggled to climb out of.”

Following their first loss of the season, the looming question was how the Wolverines and their new head coach, Churnside, would respond as they faced another top-ranked team Sunday.

Michigan opened the game with back-to-back goals from junior center Elise Walker and junior attacker Kata Utassy, giving the Wolverines an early 2-1 lead against the Golden Bears. However, California soon took the lead and never looked back, leaving Michigan to trail the rest of the game.

The Wolverines’ offense — led by Utassy and junior attacker Sammie Monroe — made a late push to cut the deficit to three points with just four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. That glimmer of hope, though, was quickly erased as California scored on the next possession. Michigan’s struggles to return on defense effectively disrupted and neutralized the Wolverines’ momentum, ultimately leading to a 13-10 loss.

“We had a little rough bump against Hawaii… and the girls saw the level they have to rise to,” Churnside said. “But we came this morning and gave Cal a run for their money.”

Even though the takeaways remain positive for Churnside, the biggest conclusion from the weekend is clear: Michigan needs to establish a defensive identity if it wants to find success against top-ranked teams.

In the Bulldog Fest, the lack of identity left the Wolverines to dry.