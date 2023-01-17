After breezing through her first three games of the season, Michigan coach Cassie Churnside found herself in unfamiliar waters as the No. 7 Michigan water polo team headed into overtime against No. 10 Arizona State. Churnside propelled her team into overtime fighting through adversity. The Wolverines had been outmatched in nearly every category – including shots, assists, exclusions, and steals.

Despite that fact, Michigan pulled off a win on a last second shot by sophomore attacker Ashley O’Neill – her first goal of the season.

In her first tournament, Churnside had a strong showing. Now she looks to improve upon her success.

“I’m a new coach,” Churnside said. “They don’t really know my style in game and no matter what you practice it’s still practice and game-like scenarios are very different.”

The minimal amounts of practice and a complete change in coaching staff combined for a tough test in Michigan’s final game of the tournament, where it faced unexpected adversity against the Sun Devils. The Wolverines’ ultimate success shows signs of promise for the future under Churnside.

“We lost a lot of key players down the stretch because we had three girls disqualified with three ejections,” Churnside said. “Some girls had to come off the bench and step up including O’Neill who scored the game-winning goal.”

Having to make many in-game adjustments against Arizona State, Michigan’s entirely new coaching staff is adjusting to a new system. Despite this, the overtime victory showed promise in terms of adjusting on the fly.

“We really look to start improving upon a flow of making in-game adjustments,” Churnside said.

Through the change in coaching the Wolverines have remained open-minded. Through the first few months of practice and during the first tournament, these changes have been able to bring the players closer.

“Going through all the changes from last year has definitely been a process but we have been able to work through it and it has brought us together,” junior attacker Kata Utassy said. “Being open minded and talking through the process, while it was a challenge, was able to bring out the best of us this weekend.”

Churnside’s preparation is also having an immediate impact. Through its preparation and watching film, Michigan matched up successfully against Arizona State to come away with the victory.

“The scouting that the coaches did pregame really gave us a good backbone,” Utassy said. “Executing what we learned about them made the difference for us.

With that pregame scouting in mind the Wolverines excelled defensively. Michigan generated 43 steals throughout these games and held its first three opponents to only 11 goals.

“The first thing we went over when I got the job was defense,” Churnside said. “Our goalies played a huge role as well.”

Senior goalie Alex Brown completed a shutout in the first game against Biola and generated key stops down the stretch against Arizona State under a new goalie coach. By hiring a new assistant coach in Sami Hill, who works with the goalies, Churnside looks to continue to improve on the defensive end and especially through their goalies.

Coming out of her first tournament at helm with an undefeated record, Churnside wants to grow with the team and continue to ride this wave of momentum. And if her first weekend is any indication, the Wolverines’ future looks bright.