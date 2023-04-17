The score doesn’t always reflect the nature of the game.

Looking at the scoreboard as it ticked down to zero, one might think the No. 12 Michigan water polo team (21-9 overall, 8-1 CWPA) played a back-and-forth, nail-biter against No. 20 Brown (22-9, 3-5). But the 11-10 final score in favor of the Wolverines didn’t reflect how Michigan came out of the gates in dominating fashion and rode its deep bench to a strong conference victory.

“I actually never really felt nervous that they were going to come back and lose it,” Michigan coach Cassie Churnside said. “I never thought that first, but that’s always because I can easily (change). I knew I had another bullet in the chamber. So that was fine. I definitely gave them maybe a little too close for comfort for some people, but after that last little spurt, I was like ‘alright, you guys had your chance.’ ”

Although they let the game tighten up at the end, the Wolverines came charging out of the gates. Just 18 seconds in, graduate Ava Morrant quickly found the back of the net on the game’s first possession. Less than two minutes later, the Wolverines added two more goals to take full control of the game. The Bears’ defense was no match for Michigan’s quick-paced passes that generated easy two-meter shots. By the end of the first quarter, Michigan held a dominant 6-1 advantage.

Starting strong out of the gates and not treating the first quarter like a warm-up is something the Wolverines have emphasized all season long. Sunday’s game showed exactly why that hot start is so vital for Michigan’s game plan, especially in a weekend stacked with three conference games.

“First quarter warmups potentially wasn’t one of our strengths at the start of the season, and it’s been something we really focused on,” junior center Libby Alsemgeest said. “It’s always awesome to come out and get that lead in the first quarter and kind of get some other girls in the pool that potentially haven’t had time this season.”

With the first-quarter lead and momentum, Churnside was able to rest some of her starters as the team had already beaten Princeton earlier in the day. The Wolverines’ depth player only added to their lead. Although Brown’s defense tightened up in the second quarter, only allowing two goals, Michigan still entered halftime with a healthy 8-2 advantage.

The Wolverines’ bench shined through in the second half, despite the shrinking lead. Keeping the bench players in the game well into the fourth quarter was essential to Michigan’s strategy of staying prepared for its third and final game of the weekend on Sunday. Going into the final stretch of the season, this game provided players with the necessary experience to make sure they can all grind out a close, conference game.

“This was the one game that we knew we were going to be able to sub a lot and get the girls in that don’t usually play big minutes to play a lot,” Churnside said.

One of the bench players stood out above the rest. Freshman alternate goalkeeper Madie Ambrose subbed in for the second half and elicited the biggest roar of the day when she blocked a key penalty shot in the third quarter that kept the Wolverines ahead by five as the quarter ended. Her performance epitomized just how important Michigan’s bench depth is.

However, as the clock winded down, the bench players left the door open for a Brown comeback. Brown scored three goals in a row to cut the lead to 10-8 with less than three minutes left. Without concern or hesitation, Churnside turned back to her reliable starters. Leaning on the strong inside presences of Alsemgeest and graduate center Erin Neustrom, the Wolverines grinded out the win — one that’s score reflected a closer game than it actually was throughout much of the game. Both players finished the game with two goals and provided crucial leadership and clean play down the stretch.

“I think it’s kind of all about mentality,” Neustrom said. “Libby and I are in a lot because … we’re older so we have to keep the younger girls (in check). Like, ‘Hey, don’t get in your head. Let’s move forward and keep playing because the goals don’t define us. We got to keep moving forward.’ ”

With just over one minute remaining, junior attacker Kata Utassy sunk a dagger penalty shot. Although the Bears had one final chance to make a comeback, Michigan’s defense locked them down one last time to secure the win.

In the midst of an undefeated weekend, Michigan’s prolific start and strong play from the whole team propelled the Wolverines to a crucial conference victory, no matter what the scoreboard displayed.