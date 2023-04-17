It only took 18 seconds.

Before Brown could even settle into the game, the No. 12 Michigan water polo team already had the ball in the back of the net. Just 18 seconds was all that it took for the Wolverines to establish their dominance — as graduate attacker Ava Morant buried the first shot of the game.

“I think definitely getting a goal off the first possession is always a godsend,” junior center Libby Alsemgeest said. “We work on it a lot in training on kind of just getting in there and getting that first goal and kind of changing the momentum of the game right from the start.”

On Saturday, Michigan grabbed the momentum early on. The Wolverines racked up six first quarter goals on their way to the win — their second highest opening frame outburst of the season.

After the opening goal, Michigan regained possession and trudged right back up the pool with a sense of urgency. With the Wolverines already establishing a near instant lead, they smelled blood in the water.

And the bleeding didn’t stop.

Graduate center Erin Neustrom then found a soft spot in the middle of the Bears’ defense, corralling a pass and quickly scoring with just a minute and four seconds off the clock. Less than 50 seconds later, Michigan was on the score sheet again with a snipe from junior attacker Lola Ciruli.

The Wolverines had a three-goal lead in less than two minutes of game action. It was the type of start the team aspired for but had rarely seen come to fruition this year.

“I think we talked about all season how you don’t want to have a first quarter warm up,” Neustrom said. “We don’t want to get down in the first quarter. And I think that’s something we’ve tried to implement all weekend … of not having a first quarter warm up. And I think today we did (that). We just went out and did what we needed to do.”

For a team that wants to be playing its best water polo this time of the year with the conference and NCAA tournaments right around the corner, what transpired in the opening eight minutes in Canham Natatorium was the quintessential start.

“As a coach, you’re ready for the game, but you’re not the one playing so you never know if they’re going to show up or not,” Michigan coach Cassie Churnside said. “And I think our first quarter against Brown was huge, absolutely huge.”

Prior to the matchup with Brown, Churnside felt this game would provide a chance to go deeper into her bench and give some playing time to her underclassmen. But none of that would have been possible if the Wolverines didn’t pounce on their opportunities early and build a lead.

The starters, though, made good on Churnside’s hunch, scoring on nearly every offensive possession of the first quarter, while barely giving the Bears a chance to catch up.

“My starters did their job,” Churnside said. “It was a great first quarter.”

With 24 seconds left in the period, Brown found some life with a goal to make the score 5-1. But after humming on all cylinders for the entire quarter, Michigan refused to end on a down note.

With the shot clock off, the Wolverines patiently held the ball until there were under 10 seconds to play. Then they made their move, passing the ball laterally until space opened up in front of the net for junior attacker Sammi Monroe. Monroe raised up and fired the ball past the goaltender with just one second remaining — a perfect crescendo for a relentless first quarter performance.

In a tight 11-10 win, Michigan needed every one of its six first quarter goals to hang on for the victory.

In most games, it’s about the finish. But for the Wolverines on Saturday, it was all about the start.