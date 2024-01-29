Freshman Sophia Panossian stole the ball from Saint Francis and launched it down the pool to sophomore Riley Chapple, leading the offensive rush. Countering down the pool with vigor and two defenders trailing closely on her back, Chapple collected the ball and rang a shot off the far post and into the back of the net.

The No. 13 Michigan water polo team (4-3 overall) swept its home opener, the Wolverine Invitational, beating Saint Francis (0-4), No. 22 Long Island (2-2), Marist (3-5) and Salem (1-7). The Wolverines dominant speed and fortitude on the counterattack set them apart from the rest of the competition, allowing them to bounce back from a 0-3 showing in the California Polo-Palooza tournament.

“This weekend was really important for us to turn around what happened last weekend and play our water polo and not play to them,” sophomore attacker Issy Jackson said.

Against lower-ranked teams, Michigan emphasized setting the tone to begin each game. And it managed to do just that, scoring a goal on the opening drive in all four games. Aggression and scoring confidence were focal points of the weekend for the Wolverines, looking to reassert dominance and get the first win of the season.

“The biggest thing is we always want to come out attacking and have an attacking mentality no matter what phase of the game we are in,” Michigan coach Cassie Churnside said.

This offensive tenacity ignited a flame under them from the get-go and helped them find their groove. They began the weekend against Saint Francis and slammed their foot on the gas from the start. Despite two players fouling out of the game, like senior attacker Kata Utassy who leads the team in points, and getting excluded 15 times to Saint Francis’ three, Michigan maintained control the whole game.

With senior leadership like Utassy out, other players had to step up. Chappel led a fervent counterattack and stepped up to the plate leading the Wolverines to an 18-2 win, tallying six points with three goals and three assists.

Michigan faced its most challenging opponent of the weekend during its second game against the Sharks. LIU mounted a second half charge with speed, scoring four goals in the third quarter to cut the Wolverine lead down to four. Michigan’s offensive turnovers and defensive penalties were a thorn in their side, limiting their counterattack ability. With the Sharks drawing penalty after penalty, they slowly chipped away at the Wolverine lead.

Just when it seemed like the pool had tilted entirely in LIU’s favor, senior attacker Sammi Monroe scored a penalty goal earned off a counterattack from freshman attacker Jillian Schlom. This reignited the flame under Michigan, who responded with three more goals in the fourth quarter, including a buzzer-beater by sophomore Issy Jackson that was the cherry on top for the 14-9 victory.

The second day of play was more of the same for the Wolverines as their speed and depth proved to be too much for their opponents to handle. Michigan’s shutdown defense never let the opponent get comfortable in its offensive zone and aided its counterattack down the pool.

“I think every single one of my freshmen scored this weekend,” said Churnside. “It’s getting them in, playing their first water polo game, and getting the fear and nerves out so it’s really good.”

In the game against Marist, nine different Wolverines connected with the back of the net displaying the speed and talent of the young Michigan roster. After last weekend’s gameplay, the Wolverines lessened the load for the seniors, with younger players gaining experience and confidence. Michigan’s defense continued to force errant passes by the Red Foxes that led to counterattacks down the pool. Jackson, meanwhile, added three more goals to her belt against Marist to secure the 15-5 victory.

The Wolverines’ speed once again dominated Salem with a 20-3 to finish the weekend sweep. Ten Michigan players added a goal to the stat sheet, proving their dominance and offensive tenacity across the roster.

After a long weekend of dominant gameplay, the Wolverines proved themselves capable of winning through their overwhelming speed that fed their counterattack offense.