Over the weekend, the No. 9 Michigan water polo team (9-5 overall) traveled to Lewisburg, Pa., to compete in the Bucknell Invitational.

Facing off against Bucknell (3-9), St. Francis (2-5) and No. 21 Long Island (5-6), the Wolverines altered their lineup, bringing new travelers and offering them the chance to prove themselves. With goals of extending their 27-0 all-time record against the Bison, and clinching two additional wins at Kinney Natatorium, they entered the weekend with high expectations.

And they lived up to them.

“The floor of my team is really high,” Michigan coach Cassie Churnside said. “This was a great weekend for my third line to play. … The floor is catching up to the ceiling.”

In its first game against Bucknell, Michigan jumped out to a strong start, scoring three goals in the first three minutes. With strong attacks on the Bison, the Wolverines dominated into halftime, leading 5-1. The third quarter was met with five goals from five different Michigan players, doubling its goals, and making it a 10-1 game. The Wolverines finished strong in the back half off depth scoring from freshman attacker Riley Chapple. The performance led to a 12-1 win, putting Michigan off to a rousing start in Lewisburg.

“Everyone got to play against Bucknell which was exciting,” Churnside said. “We went into it knowing we have a history against Bucknell and we needed to play like it.”

In the second game, Saturday against St. Francis, the contest started closer than the Bucknell game and freshman goalkeeper Madie Ambrose logged her first start as a Wolverine. Michigan came out strong, leading 9-5 at the half on the strength of hat-tricks from graduate attacker Ava Morrant and Chapple.

But the Wolverines truly came to life in the second half, holding the Red Flash to one goal while scoring 13 of their own, leaving a dominant final score of 22-6.

“Everybody took a lot of ownership in performing for our school,” Chapple said. “It was really fun to show the other schools in our conference what we’re bringing to the table.”

Chapple scored five goals and 11 assists on Saturday, setting her season highs and cementing her reputation as an attacker and teammate.

Sunday against LIU proved to be more challenging for the Wolverines. Michigan started strong with a 9-4 lead at the half. But the Sharks attempted to close the gap by outscoring the Wolverines in the second half. But, it wasn’t enough to defeat Michigan, which closed out the game 15-11. Junior attacker Sammi Monroe dominated the game, with four goals, and senior goalkeeper Alex Brown recorded nine saves, while even picking up an assist. While it was the closest game of the weekend, LIU and its 11 shots on goal was unable to match up to the Wolverine’s 32.

“I think everyone on our team really had a standout weekend,” Chapple said. “Everyone took a lot of ownership performing for our school.”

Michigan’s teamwork and its strong lineup made for a stellar weekend for the Wolverines, leaving Lewisburg not only with standout performances from new players, but with their all-time undefeated record against the home team intact — now standing at 28-0.