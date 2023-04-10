As the buzzer sounded signaling the close of the first quarter, the No. 13 Michigan water polo team had dug itself into a bit of a hole. The Wolverines found themselves down 5-3 to No. 16 Indiana and seemed to be playing on their heels in a desperate attempt to slow down a Hoosiers offense that was firing on all cylinders.

This early, hard-hitting attack by Indiana, however, was not unexpected.

“We knew they were going to come out swinging,” Michigan coach Cassie Churnside said, “But we also know that you can’t get emotionally involved in games like this. When you start playing with emotions and not your head and that’s when things go downhill.”

The Wolverines could have easily let the emotions of the moment consume them. They could have let the intensity of the rivalry dictate the pace of the game. But instead, they bore down on the defensive end and smothered the Hoosiers, holding them to a scoreless second quarter. To the great satisfaction of Churnside, her team executed.

“They really made their in-game adjustments,” Churnside said, “Every single adjustment that we made, they implemented.”

Michigan carried its defensive dominance through halftime and into the third quarter. Unfazed by the adjustments the Hoosiers tried to make in the locker room, the Wolverines held them to only one goal in the quarter.

Senior goalkeeper Alex Brown in particular contributed to a large portion of their defensive fortitude. With several key saves, including one on a penalty shot, she managed to keep an aggressive Indiana team at bay. While providing staunch goalkeeping after allowing five goals in the first quarter is no easy task, Brown was able to get it done.

“I think that it’s obviously really hard when you give up five goals in one quarter,” Brown said. “And I think, especially as a goalie you can shut down mentally, but I knew that we would have to really tighten up our defense. So I think I went into the second quarter with a little more intention to focus and we, as a team, were really able to shut them down.”

If the Wolverines want to succeed in the conference championships, the level of defense the Wolverines showed off after the slow first quarter will need to become the standard. Against tough competition, Michigan will need all four quarters to be lock-down. But with a gritty win against their rival Indiana, the Wolverines have gained some confidence moving forward.

“I think to be able to really pull out a really big win was important for our confidence as a team.” Brown said, “So I think today was a great win and we’re going to just build upon that.”

Michigan can’t afford many more slow starts down the stretch, but as Brown’s confidence grows, so does its own.