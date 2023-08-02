Despite running from class to practice and back before then trying to find time to study and socialize, Kata Utassy has endless gratitude for where she is today and takes advantage of all the opportunities placed in front of her.

From playing for the Hungarian National Team to breaking program records with the Michigan water polo team, the rising senior attacker has had a wide variety of success at many levels, but stays humble through it all.

Utassy is a standout athlete matched with academic dedication. Double majoring in both communication and media and psychology, Utassy is an international student from Hungary whose native tongue isn’t even the language used in her wide variety of classes.

However, with all the many challenges Utassy has faced since coming to the United States, she remains extremely grateful.

“I have this amazing, amazing life right now,” Utassy told The Michigan Daily. “I can choose which continent I want to live in, which country I want to live in and decide if I want to continue playing. So I’m excited to see what I’m going to decide.”

And although she now has the option to go wherever she wants, the journey for Utassy started back in Hungary with her family.

“I started playing water polo because I needed a sport and my brother was the water polo goalie,” Utassy said. “I was always there watching my brother because I was just a little sister dragging along and I decided to try it. When I started playing, I finally didn’t feel like the odd one out — and I just loved the sport.”

The national sport of Hungary is water polo, so — unlike in the U.S. — the majority of children in Hungary at least attempt the sport. And for the Utassy family, there were two kids already diving right at the opportunity.

During her time in Hungary, Utassy played for multiple different international teams.

Utassy started her international career at the 2017 Youth European Championship, where her team placed third and ultimately ended up being her favorite year with any international team. In 2018, she competed again with the international team at the 2018 Junior European Championship.

Throughout the year Utassy would play with her club team, BVSC-Zugló, where she was elected captain in 2017 and 2018 for the youth and junior teams. She also won the Szalay Iván Award for best youth player in Hungary in 2017.

“It always feels great, but I always say, ‘You cannot get these awards without your team,’ so I got lucky that I had a great team,” Utassy said about winning the Szalay Iván Award. “I had great coaches and I got the chance to learn a lot from them in different positions and in different levels of play. It’s always just an honor to get those things and play with these girls.”

Even though the award was based on Utassy’s individual play, she talked solely about her teammates and coaches — exemplifying her gratitude and humbleness.

In the summer of 2018, Utassy trained with the senior national team, working out and playing against some of her idols. However, due to school, her time with them was cut short.

“That was awesome just being with my idols and seeing what it’s really about,” Utassy said about her time with the senior national team. “Since I left for college, I could have gotten the chance to play in a world championship but it was at the wrong time. It was the middle of September, so it interfered with school badly enough that I didn’t think I could do it.”

After her success in Hungary, Utassy looked at programs overseas to offer the best water polo and academic opportunities. She dug up the emails of coaching staffs across the U.S. to aim for a spot on any of their rosters. Universities ranging from the west to east coast, Utassy heard back from many programs — but one stuck out to her in particular.

Dr. Marcelo Leonardi, former Wolverines coach at the time of Utassy’s emails, got back to Utassy and she made a decision nearly instantly. Utassy wanted a place where she thought academics and athletics met, and she was satisfied with the qualifications of Michigan.

As an incoming freshman, students often run into difficulties with managing time, navigating campus and adjusting to the workload of college. For Utassy, she had to do all of that with a language that she didn’t yet fully understand. And with double majoring, time management became key.

“If you asked my housemates or teammates, they would tell you that I’m always the one that’s ahead of schedule,” Utassy said. “I always finish the semester early. I end up submitting everything earlier because I plan so much.”

Utassy made sure to get ahead of the game from the jump. And because she stayed ahead of schedule, she could remain focused on her athletic pursuits as well.

In her first two years with the Wolverines, Utassy was a contributor on the offensive end. Winning Rookie of the Week in the CWPA and having the third-most assists on the team in her freshman and sophomore years, respectively, she helped the team to back-to-back CWPA championships.

In her third year with the program, Michigan had a complete turnaround due to the hiring of new head coach Cassie Churnside.

“The new coaching staff has been awesome,” Utassy said. “It has been a learning curve for both us and them but I think the team culture was great. That (coaching change) brought us girls a lot closer and the communication has been great between us as a team and then the coaches and the team. … A lot of people don’t understand how much we actually learned and I’m excited to see that translate next year.”

Entering last season, Utassy was excited to fill the role of attacker Maddie O’Reilly, who graduated after the 2022 season. And with the coaching change, Churnside was also excited to see the potential of Utassy.

“After our first practice, I turned to my assistants and I was like, ‘She’s gonna be good,’ ” Churnside told The Daily. “I just didn’t realize how good she’s truly truly going to be for us. You could see it right away right off the bat from her. In drills, you could already see she was gonna be arguably one of our best offensive threats.”

In her third season, Utassy made all the necessary leaps to become the Wolverines’ premier offensive threat, as both she and Churnside were hoping.

Utassy was the CWPA Player of the Week six times and earned CWPA All-Conference First-Team honors after breaking the school record for single season points, points by a junior and goals by a junior. She is also the fastest player to reach 50 and 100 points in a single season for Michigan.

Safe to say, Utassy was the most productive point scorer in the 2023 season — and in the Wolverines’ history. On top of all that, her dedication to her studies never fluctuated, and Churnside took notice.

“I nominated her for an award and she was so humble,” Churnside said. “She was just like, ‘Oh, why would I win that?’ And I was like, ‘Do you know how hard it is to come to a foreign country and double major in a language that you didn’t grow up speaking? And not only that, but be incredibly successful at it all while arguably being our best player?’

And when she won, she just kind of looked at me and said, ‘Thank you so much for nominating me.’ It just shows she doesn’t view herself as we view her. She doesn’t see herself as the best player on the team. But she’s someone we go to in big moments. Anytime we need a goal, anytime we need something to happen, she’s not afraid to step up and make that mistake or score the goal that we need her to score.”

Even after winning yet another individual award, Utassy’s focus remains on the team as a whole. She just considers herself lucky to be part of an inclusive and successful group.

Utassy considers herself as just one player on the team and not the point of emphasis, though her statistics in the 2023 season showed otherwise. She emphasized the importance of the team and prided herself on being an anchor.

“The team is the most important thing,” Utassy said. “I like to be there as an anchor and to get the girls in the right mindset and be the one who’s getting the coaches and the girls on the same page.”

But not only does Utassy enjoy being the connection between players and between the coaches and players, as proven also in her captaincy in Hungary with her club team, she is also a natural born leader and mother figure to her teammates.

Her leadership for the Wolverines will be crucial in continuing the adjustment to the new coaching staff in Ann Arbor. But Churnside is confident that she can rely on Utassy for help — both inside and outside of the pool.

“She’s incredibly helpful,” Churnside said. “She’s not afraid to take an initiative and put in the extra work in the pool, in the classroom or even in the weight room. She’s also not afraid to come up to me and introduce new drills that they did in Hungary, which is something that’s so cool because every country, culturally, plays this game very differently. On top of that, she’s not afraid to pull teammates aside and show them stuff. She’s not afraid to ask questions. She’s just fearless.”

Both Utassy and Churnside have high expectations for her and the program this year. Whether Utassy’s limits are breaking her own school records or NCAA records, she will continue to be pivotal in the success for Michigan. And Utassy believes that the upcoming success will continue past the recent CWPA championships for the Wolverines and make a mark on the NCAA championships.

Regardless, Utassy’s hard work and dedication to both her studies and athletic career will continue to prosper this season.

With another possible record-breaking year incoming and her double major all while being an international student, the sky’s the limit for Utassy. And even with all her past and future success and recognition, her humility and gratitude will continue to shine through.