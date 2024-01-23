As the clock counted down the final 30 seconds of the match, graduate goalkeeper Alex Brown simply held the ball in her hands, no counterattack attempted, head hung, ending the Polo-Palooza for the No. 13 Michigan water polo team with an 0-3 record.

Starting the season with an underdog mentality against strong competition, the Wolverines took every chance they could to put points on the board and not dig themselves into an insurmountable hole. This resulted in aggressive counterattacks with solo swims coming from attackers going one-on-one with goalies. But Michigan’s endurance failed in an intense two-day tournament, and its overreliance on taxing counterattacks proved to be its downfall.

“We do play a really fast, aggressive, quick style of water polo,” Michigan coach Cassie Churnside said. “We do intend to actually teach the phase of counterattack, and we’re really successful in those transition phases. I think once we got to our third game against Cal, we were pretty exhausted. And so it did slow down quite a bit for us.”

Entering their first match with high hopes, the Wolverines embraced the role of the underdog against a physical No. 5 Hawaii team. The match quickly turned into a shootout, spearheaded on the Michigan side by senior attacker Kata Utassy. With nine shots and six goals in the first match, Utassy led the counterattack. Breaking away after turnovers from the Rainbow Wahine, Utassy swam the length of the pool, received clean passes from Brown and continued to pressure Hawaii’s goalie. The counterattack was working early.

This competitive style proved successful for the majority of the first match. Brown was able to cash in through feeding the ball to attackers on the other side of the pool, catching the defense too high and going one-on-one with the goalie.

Brown cemented herself as a leader on the team over the weekend, facilitating the counterattack where Michigan found most of its success. Consistently being hammered by opponents, Brown tactfully corralled the ball and was able to change gears instantly, maintaining a clear view of play and feeding Utassy.

“When Alex Brown told me she was going to come back for her COVID year I was beyond ecstatic,” Churnside said. “She’s kind of like that generational player that when you get to coach, it’s weird to say but she’s perfect. She comes with a good attitude. She works her butt off day in and day out. She knows how to push her teammates without being nasty. And on top of that she just shows up for games. She’s a gamer.”

Brown carried the game on her back, but as the weekend wore on she began to bend, exhaustion from the counterattacks showing its effects. With the wind knocked out of them in the overtime loss to Hawaii, the Wolverines didn’t hold a lead for the remainder of the tournament.

Playing a lethargic attack against opponents Fresno State and California, Michigan ended the tournament frustrated. Excessive turnovers and an intensely physical game required extended attacks that the Wolverines were unable to execute, as errant passes led to offensive turnovers. The game progressed and connections between attackers were hit-or-miss, consistency only coming from the solo ventures of Utassy.

Michigan’s offensive play had changed entirely after the third quarter of its first match. Attacks looked more akin to a swim meet, as turnovers forced players to swim the length of the pool routinely throughout the weekend, and the counterattack waned.

“It kills us,” Churnside said. “Those turnovers against Fresno State where it was rough, we lost one of our starters, she picked up two within a minute and it completely changed our game plan.”

The Wolverines’ defense was unable to find its rhythm, constantly transitioning back-and-forth from man to zone coverage. This led to confusion in the Michigan half of the pool, allowing opponents to effectively feed the ball into the center and capitalize off of one-on-one opportunities against Brown.

The Wolverines found success when catching opponents off guard and exploiting mistakes. But without a strong attack, there was only so much others’ failures could do for their benefit.

“I think we definitely got tired,” Churnside said. “I think we’re one of the only sports in the NCAA that plays multiple games a day, multiple games a weekend. But that is what water polo is, and you want to learn how to play tired earlier on in the season.”

As Michigan continues to play competitive opponents, its passing attacks must become cleaner. Its current style of play with aggressive counterattacks is unsustainable during physical games such as the ones it played over the weekend. Brown and Utassy can’t uphold the entirety of the team through straining play. To get positive results, clean play must become a concerted effort.