The No. 13 Michigan water polo team entered Councilman Billingsley Aquatic Center hoping to maintain its eight-year win streak against No. 16 Indiana and defeat one of its biggest rivals.

And the Wolverines did just that — even if it got a little hairy.

Leaning on their strong possession and goalkeeping, the Wolverines (19-9 overall) continued their streak over the Hoosiers (15-12) in a 9-8 win.

The Michigan-Indiana rivalry runs deep in water polo, with each team extensively studying and preparing for the game.

“This game — this week of rivalry — starts the week before,” Michigan coach Cassie Churnside said. “I don’t think anyone knows Indiana better than these girls. I mean, this is like our Big Ten Conference Championship.”

In the first quarter, the Hoosiers took over the attack with two quick goals against the Wolverines’ defense. While Michigan was able to sneak three goals of its own in, Indiana dominated the quarter with five and the game looked like an uphill battle for the Wolverines.

“We definitely came out and had a slower start than we wanted to,” senior goalkeeper Alex Brown said. “It’s obviously really hard to give up five goals in one quarter … so I think I went into the second quarter with a little more intention and focus.”

However, Michigan approached the second quarter with additional aggression that led to numerous IU turnovers and a shutout quarter for Brown. On the offensive end, junior attacker Kata Utassy converted on a penalty shot, and perfect passing led to a perfect goal by junior center Elise Walker to tie the game 5-5.

Utassy is the reigning NCAA Player of the Week, making her the Hoosiers’ focal point defensively in an attempt to shut down the Wolverine offense. However, she proved to be too strong and earned her 12th hat trick of the season.

“If I get pressed a lot, I just (try) to be more of a facilitator and create stuff for (others),” Utassy said. “I know that my team (has) my back, so no matter what happens, I know that they can … do the stuff that I usually do and then finish and score.”

The energy from the dominant second quarter carried into the third. The Wolverines controlled possession and demonstrated their chemistry. Graduate student center Erin Neustrom scored two goals in the quarter, one of which provided Michigan its first lead of the game. Utassy launched an additional penalty shot into the back of the net, unintimidated by the pressure of Indiana goalkeeper Mary Askew.

“When I go up to the line I try to have my brain fully blank (and) just not overthink where I’m going to go,” Utassy said. “Just go like a full-on empty or blank canvas, and then just look at the goalie and just go where I think she won’t.”

Going into the fourth quarter with the Wolverines up 8-6, both teams knew the game was far from over. Michigan scored first with a goal by junior attacker Sammi Monroe to put the Wolverines up by three in the remaining minutes of the match. Indiana center Sophia Sullie took advantage of these minutes by grabbing two quick goals to bring the Hoosiers within one. However, the Wolverine defense held strong and kept their one-goal lead through the final seconds.

“I always really tell these girls, ‘I’m not going to win a championship for you,’ ” Churnside said. “ ‘I’ll teach you all the skills you need to know, but at the end of the day, it’s you in the hot seat making all the decisions in the moment.’ … They just crushed it, it’s really awesome to see. It’s like watching your kid walk for the first time on their own. … You’re not holding their hand. You’re just on the sideline cheering for them.”

Michigan was successful due to its team chemistry and Brown’s dominant performance between the posts. Composure following a difficult start — as well as in-game changes — allowed its now 12-game win streak over Indiana to stay intact.