With 7:39 left in the third quarter against No. 22 Long Island, senior attacker Kata Utassy exited the game with her third exclusion. Losing its top scorer for the rest of the game and with multiple other players recording an exclusion, the No. 11 Michigan water polo team’s defense took its foot off the gas, and the Sharks made a run for it.

Reducing its six point deficit to just two, LIU was primed for a comeback. But that comeback was kept at bay by graduate goalkeeper Alex Brown.

Leading the conference in saves made — and ranking fourth in the country with 59 — making game-defining plays isn’t uncommon for Brown. Spearheading the defense from the cage, Brown’s ability to make timely stops that sealed the gaps created by the Wolverines’ aggressive defense was on full display throughout the weekend.

Facing St. Francis in its first game of the invitational, Michigan’s defense barely provided the Red Flash with space to shoot the ball. But that suffocating defense came at the price of exclusions, giving St. Francis a player advantage. And from the get-go, the Wolverines found themselves facing powerplay.

Despite a player or two advantage at times, the Red Flash couldn’t convert — and much of the credit goes to Brown’s fortitude in the net.

“Teams don’t score a lot against us when they’re a man up,” Michigan coach Cassie Churnside said Saturday. “It’s kind of crazy to think about … I think it is really anchored by Alex Brown. To be quite honest with you we can do a lot because we have Alex Brown on goal and take a lot more risks which is what you need to do when you’re down a man.”

As the last line of defense, Brown maneuvered around the cage, deflecting the ball as she scraped through nine of the game’s 16 power plays. And when the ball wasn’t directed towards her, her vocal presence kept the defense intact. Subbing out at the half with five saves and no goals allowed while the Wolverines established a 10-point lead, Brown did more than enough to aid Michigan’s first win of the season.

Continuing the invitational against a ranked opponent in the Sharks, exclusions once again plagued the defense. And LIU took advantage of it, scoring both of its first half goals during powerplays. As the game progressed, it only worsened. Not only did exclusion result in limited minutes for the Wolverines, namely Utassy, but it also hindered their ability to aggressively counteract the Sharks’ dominating offense, and left Brown with minimal time to respond.

Allowing a barrage of goals in the third quarter, it seemed Brown’s prowess faded away. But down the stretch, when Michigan struggled to score, Brown stepped up. Stretching out her arms to corral the ball after LIU cut the lead to 10-8, she recorded six saves — of 14 total in the game — and only allowed a single goal to give the offense sufficient time to extend the lead.

“It’s about getting the next save, staying calm and then also reminding my teammates to stay calm,” Brown said. “We knew we had it but we just had to take a deep breath.”

And that composure remained evident as the weekend progressed and Michigan faced lesser opponents. Despite conceding two penalty shots to Marist, Brown didn’t let it dent the defensive fort she had built over the prior three games. Rather, she solidified her play as she tallied nine saves, including stops in power play, before holding Salem scoreless in her limited minutes to close out the invitational.

“I never have to worry about her bringing tenacity or tempo to a game,” Churnside said Sunday. “… Everything’s always an Olympic start for her, no matter who we’re playing.”

The tenacity that Brown provides from the net was much-needed, as the Wolverines’ dynamic defense couldn’t sustain itself without repeatedly placing Brown in pressure-filled moments.

It wasn’t the first time this season that Michigan depended on Brown to rise above in those moments. Such a defensive fortitude was expected of her against ranked teams last weekend. But unlike Polo-Palooza, this time, the heavy reliance worked in the Wolverines’ favor.