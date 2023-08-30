Western Michigan dominated the Michigan volleyball team on Tuesday, winning in three straight sets in an ineffective team performance for the Wolverines. With the loss, Michigan dropped to 1-2 on the season under first-year coach Erin Virtue after splitting its first two matches of the season at the Boston College Invitational.

“We have a young group and we’re still finding our footing,” Virtue said.

Against the Broncos, the Wolverines fell behind 12-3 early in the first set and were never able to make up the deficit. With veteran leadership on the bench, the team looked shaky in its home opener.

And much of that could be blamed on its youth.

“The experience to come out in the first set with the competence to play like veteran players is something I hope that this group can get over time,” Virtue said.

With a young group that has four true freshmen and two transfers on a roster of 15, leadership will play a crucial role in helping the Wolverines become more resilient and cohesive throughout the season, especially since they’re also adjusting to a new coaching staff.

That’s where its leaders — especially those wearing jerseys — must step in. Senior outside hitter Allison Jacobs has been a crucial leader for the Wolverines, bringing spirit from the bench as she recovers from an injury.

“She does a good job showing us what she sees on the court, kind of like our extra coach,” sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio said of Jacobs. “(She tells) us what we can do to be better and what she sees that we can’t see.”

Fellow captain and senior opposite hitter Kendall Murray similarly praised Jacobs’ leadership and determination to help the team from the bench.

“She’s still really vocal, really involved,” Murray said. “She’s taking that on and she’s taken a lot of pride in it.”

As a senior, Murray is also a key leader for Michigan. Nyambio described how Murray brings a “consistent energy” that helps the team remain calm on the court, keeping the stress off and making sure other players stay in the moment.

Those are the kind of leaders that Michigan has to lean on as its roster shows its youth, especially in a transition year. However, Murray can’t do it alone — gaining rhythm and confidence as a group are key focuses going forward, as the Wolverines work to gel under a new coach. Murray emphasized how the team is still learning a new system while also building chemistry as a young team.

“Our tempo of the offense, the way we set our balls, the way we pass, the way we play defense — it’s all new, it’s all different,” Murray said. “We’re adjusting to that and trying to create as one instead of individually. We’ve gotten better, but we still have a lot to learn in that area.”

It was clear against Western Michigan that the Wolverines still have work to do, but Virtue wanted her team to focus on the positives instead of the negatives.

“There are some bright spots that I’m excited … to just continue to build our momentum,” Virtue said. “If (we) only focus on the things that were a struggle or things that went wrong, we’re going to always find ourselves looking backwards versus looking forward. That’s the kind of mentality that this team needs to have.”

Playing in the sport’s toughest conference, Michigan’s youth will have to grow up quickly. If Virtue’s plan works, the Wolverines will be able to make the most of a year in flux.