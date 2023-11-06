Freshman outside hitter Valentina Vaulet’s kills on Friday night against Iowa can only be described in one way: cannon-like.

The constant barrage of shots she sent flying at the Hawkeyes allowed Michigan to pick up its second win in a row in straight sets. Her overwhelming hitting first entered the picture midway through the first set. After Iowa had capitalized on multiple unforced Wolverine errors and erased Michigan’s three point lead, causing it to call a timeout. Immediately following the timeout, the Wolverines got into position, set the ball up for Vaulet and watched as the ball careened into open territory.

It was her second of twelve kills on the evening, each as overwhelmingly powerful as the last — unreturnable and uncontrollable.

“(Vaulet) has just been someone that, as fans can see, brings a ton of power, Michigan coach Erin Virtue said.” “But then (she) also has a lot of tools, and she scores in a lot of different ways; whether it’s tip, or off speed and things like that.”

Vaulet’s entire toolkit was on display against the Hawkeyes. Her blocks were well-placed, preventing an Iowa set point late in the second set. Her aptly-named kills came at key moments throughout the match. Facing the Hawkeye comeback in the second set, she smashed home a ball to give Michigan a set point. She was all over the floor, recovering blocked balls and recycling them deep into Iowa territory.



And that’s not even talking about her performance from the service line. With a game-high six aces on 9-for-11 service attempts, her cool head and forceful swing created stability and opportunities for Michigan’s offense.

“Her composure from the service line today was awesome,” Virtue said.

But for Vaulet, it was just another day at the office.

Her hitting was consistent all game; the last two Michigan points of the game were won off of her usual well-placed smashes. When asked about her match-deciding kill, Vaulet had just two words to describe her feelings — “good” and “relief.”

Vaulet clearly didn’t play like a freshman on Friday night, and that can be attributed to her extensive time on the Argentinian national teams. She played for the U-18 and U-21 teams, earning a silver medal in the U-21 category as a teenager.

That’s not all, though. Since coming to Michigan, Vaulet has switched positions, transitioning from opposite hitter to playing outside within the Wolverines’ lineups.

“As an (opposite) you have to score more points,” Vaulet said. “But here, (as an outside hitter), you have to recycle and score points.”

It’s clear from her impressive resume that Vaulet’s not just a cannon, she’s a versatile cannon with experience. But her match-winning kill to send Iowa home? A downright dainty tap to send the ball sailing over the heads of the Hawkeye defense. Because even with a cannon like hers, Vaulet knows when to fire away.