The Michigan volleyball team continued to drop games in Big Ten play after it suffered its third straight sweep on Saturday night against Indiana. After the Wolverines’ win against Northwestern more than two weeks ago, they can’t seem to find any success winning even a single set.

Michigan (3-14 overall, 1-7 Big Ten) fell in straight sets, 3-0, to the Hoosiers (15–6, 5-3) who were dominant throughout the game.

Indiana started the first set strong, suffocating the Wolverines’ attempts to score with a consistent, sturdy blocking scheme. Key to the Hoosiers’ early onslaught were stellar performances from middle blocker Kaley Rammelsberg and setter Camryn Hayworth, who formed a dynamic duo of sorts for Indiana over the course of the match.

The Wolverines, in particular graduate opposite hitter Saj McBurrows and junior middle blocker Jacque Boney, managed to get themselves on the scoreboard every now and then. However, they generally looked overmatched, as the set culminated in a 25-10 Hoosiers victory.

“I was really impressed with that defense of theirs, especially the libero,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said, referring to Indiana’s Ramsey Gary. “She really did a great job and we attacked way too many balls in her area.”

Michigan started the second set in more promising fashion, as freshman opposite hitter Valentina Vaulet scored twice to give the Wolverines an early 2-0 lead. This built into an overall sound opening to the second set, as Vaulet, freshman setter Morgan Burke and sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio, helped Michigan capture a 10-6 advantage.

“I thought (Nyambio) did a really nice job exposing Indiana’s block in the way that they were-they just had one blocker against her,” Virtue said. “But she did a really nice job attacking with some range, and not only attacking but being able to throw in some off speed and some things like that”.

However, this early advantage for the Wolverines did not last.

The Hoosiers earned their first equalizer of the set to tie it at 16, and then their first lead at 19-18. They went on to close out the set comfortably, 25-20, securing a 2-0 lead. Michigan, playing sloppy, found itself in a deep hole.

The Wolverines found that their troubles continued. The third set was reminiscent of the first for Indiana — they started fast with a 4-0 lead and never looked back, as Hayworth marked her 14th game this season with more than 30 assists. Indiana closed out a decisive 25-12 victory and cemented its sweep, sending the Wolverines home with yet another straight-set conference loss.

While Rammelberg, Gary and Hayworth were crucial to the Hoosiers’ victory, arguably the most important player for Indiana was Candela Alonso-Cortelles. The outside hitter from Madrid was all over the scoresheet Saturday night, with 18.5 points, 18 kills and 6 digs — proving to be a massive headache for Michigan.

“(Alonso-Cortelles) is someone that has multiple tools in her toolkit, and certainly outplayed some of the things we were able to do against her, but I was impressed,” Virtue said. “I’m excited to watch the film, and we play Indiana again at the end of November. She’ll certainly be someone that we’re gonna need to watch a little closer.”

Michigan is a youthful team. Players such as Vaulet, Nyambio and Burke are either freshman or sophomores who figure to be key parts of the team’s future, and have potential to do well in the long run. Yet with another sweep in conference play, the time to turn that potential into reality this season is slipping away.