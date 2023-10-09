In an evenly matched game against Northwestern, the Michigan volleyball team was led by senior Kendall Murray on Friday at Crisler Center. Murray’s leadership and authority on the team is proving critical to the team’s development.

The outside hitter had a total of 52 attacks, 13 kills, seven digs and one service ace, securing the Wolverines a 3-1 victory over the Wildcats. Murray’s dominant performance helped break a seven-game losing streak for Michigan.

“Kendall stepped into a really big role for us this year … she serves for us, she blocks, she digs, she passes,” Michigan head coach Erin Virtue said. “And of course she does a lot from the attacking side of things. I’ve been really impressed.”

Murray, although specified as an outside hitter, is one of the few players who plays six rotations. This means that Murray rarely steps off of the court. Against Northwestern, Murray played all around and didn’t miss a second of action.

Murray undoubtedly draws attention as a powerful hitter, but she is also a reliable back row player. She consistently digs attacks from her opponents, sustaining the point and giving her teammates more opportunities to dominate. And against the Wildcats, Murray constantly defended against Northwestern’s offensive advances.

“Kendall, especially from the passing side of her game, has really been a steady performer for us,” Virtue said. “And someone that we can really count on when the other team is serving.”

While she is a talented player, Murray also serves an arguably bigger role for the Wolverines as a leader. As one of Michigan’s four seniors who have played all four years for the program, her experience with both the program and the game helps guide her younger teammates.

“Off the court, she helps keep our team moving and helps keep the culture strong,” Virtue said. “Kendall is someone that wants to put her performance out on the line. Kendall is someone that wants to lead by her example and how she does things, how she takes care of things in the classroom and in all aspects of what she’s doing. She’s a very poised leader and someone that we’re able to really lean on.”

Murray, as well as the entire team, has had to adjust to a new coaching staff this season. Virtue took over the program as head coach just this past January. The program, after losing key players to the transfer portal, needed new leadership going forward.

“We have a lot of new parts,” Murray said after falling to Western Michigan on Aug. 29. “We have a whole new system, a new staff … it’s all new, it’s all different.”

Even though the team has struggled with these new adjustments, in moments like the losing streak, Murray continued to be a valuable player for Michigan. Her leadership made a big impact on her teammates as they navigated those struggles.

Despite the Wolverines’ disappointing season thus far, Murray has assumed a critical position for this young Michigan team, guiding them through the ups and downs. Throughout the match against Northwestern, Murray’s leadership was on full display, not only in her performance stats, but also in how she supported her teammates.

As Michigan continues to battle through an unsteady season, Murray’s steadying presence, as both a player and a leader, will help her teammates develop on and off the court.