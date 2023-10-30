Friday’s game wasn’t supposed to be competitive.

The Michigan volleyball team sits at an abysmal No. 196 in RPI ranking. Penn State is ranked No. 13 in the country.

It’s true that, ultimately, the game wasn’t competitive. The Wolverines couldn’t keep up with the firepower of the Nittany Lions, falling 3-1, but Michigan wasn’t content to simply roll over. The Wolverines came out of the gate swinging, keeping the first set within one point until the final point and winning the third set, 25-20. That third set was a massive success for a team that had not previously won a set against a ranked opponent.

Much of that success stemmed from improved situational awareness and in-game adjustments.

“Situational awareness (is) reading what’s going on in the play — where you’re at: Can you get a kill? Can you not get a kill? Can you get them out of system?” junior middle blocker Jacque Boney said. “I thought we did a really good job of having that mindset when we were going out to attack.”

And in terms of success from situational awareness, Michigan accomplished just that throughout the match. In spots where the Wolverines would have hit with power straight into blockers earlier in the season, Michigan’s attackers instead wisely directed the ball to get kills and throw Penn State off balance. The more strategic attack resulted in a .206 hitting percentage, more than double their previous average against ranked opponents.

It’s a testament to the growth of the Wolverines’ young players. As they gain experience, their ability to focus on communicating with teammates and being aware of spacing and ball placement increases proportionally. So despite yet another loss, they’re learning the right lessons.

“Being smart with where we’re placing the ball even when we got in trouble or when stuff wasn’t perfect, (that’s something) we did a really good job with because that is one of our focuses,” Murray said.

From a coaching standpoint, in-game adjustments were equally important to Michigan’s success, especially in the third set.

“(Redshirt freshman opposite hitter) Amalia Simmons came in in the third and she certainly made us better,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “There’s days that (can take) pressure off of any given individual and we know that we have people on the bench that can give us some lift.”

The Wolverines also started the third set in a different rotation, designed to counter the lineup the Nittany Lions showed in the first two sets. Virtue wanted to maximize the serving ability of freshman setter Morgan Burke as well as the blocking and attacking of fifth-year senior Saj McBurrows. Virtue also worked fifth-year senior libero Hannah Grant back into the lineup — Grant has been out with injury and has not dressed since early August — and wanted to take advantage of Grant’s serving ability.

All those adjustments culminated in a hard-fought third set win for Michigan, with the Wolverines posting their highest hitting percentage of the match at .455. Combined with improved situational awareness from Michigan’s younger players, Michigan finally found moments of footing as a team. Now, it’s a matter of taking the next step and winning enough sets to take the match.

Friday’s game wasn’t supposed to be competitive, and it wasn’t fully competitive. But after a grueling season of lessons, the Wolverines’ awareness and adjustments are finally translating into some answers, and they started to show against Penn State.