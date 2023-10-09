Senior outside hitter Kendall Murray stepped to the service line against No. 2 Nebraska, determined and ready to take control early on in the match. As she stared down her enemy in the match-up, a familiar face was there to greet her.

On the other side of the net was her sister, freshman Harper Murray, also an outside hitter, ready to receive. Kendall’s sharp focus and meticulous placement earned her an ace against her sister, eliciting a roar from the crowd in support for the sibling rivalry.

Sisterly love was on display in Crisler Center against the Cornhuskers as Kendall and Harper went head-to-head for the first time ever on Saturday night, in front of the second-largest crowd in program history. In the sibling battle, Harper got the upper hand in Nebraska’s 3-0 sweep.

“So it was definitely, lots of nerves,” Kendall said. “But I tried to just remind myself that it’s more so just a day to celebrate and to be really excited about. It’s not something that happens a ton, especially on this stage, in this conference, in our hometown.”

Born and raised in Ann Arbor, Kendall and Harper attended Skyline High School where they were teammates for one year and both received accolades for their record-breaking careers. Kendall, who is three years older than Harper, was the first player in program history to notch 1,000 kills and was a Miss Michigan Volleyball candidate. Just a couple of years later, Harper followed suit, also hitting 1,000 kills. By her senior year, she furthered the Murray legacy by setting her own record when she became the first player to log 2,000 career kills and won the Miss Michigan Volleyball title.

Both sisters rock number 27 on their jerseys in honor of their late father Vada Murray, who played defensive back on the Michigan football team. When Harper started her Nebraska career, she also decided to don the number to match her sister and honor her father.

In addition to paving the way for her sister, Kendall has consistently led the Michigan volleyball team. Along with her service ace during Saturday’s match, she tied for most blocks and led the team with 27 total attacks. She also leads the Wolverines this season with 138 kills, providing a bright spot despite a disappointing start to the season.

“I can’t say enough about Kendall, she’s done so much for this program,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “Not only is she developing on the core, but she’s also a leader and an elected leader and I think it is a really big honor. And Kendall is carrying a huge load for this group, both on the court and in a leadership spot.”

Despite the Wolverines’ inconsistent performance and waning energy, Kendall carried that load, remaining a strong force for her team. In the third set, after several demanding rallies and runs from the Cornhuskers that included a few kills from her sister, Kendall soared into the air, slamming down the ball to give Michigan a much-needed kill.

“A lot of the stuff was just continuing to stay aggressive,” Kendall said. “We’ve been talking about just situational awareness of knowing the balls, keeping the ball in play and giving us the opportunity to get the point.”

As Kendall wraps up her senior season, she’ll continue to be an instrumental player for Michigan as it continues deeper into the season. As for Harper, Kendall will continue to be an important line of support off and on the court as she emerges into the spotlight and continues their family legacy.